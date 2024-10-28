PEMBROKE — A strong performance on both sides of the ball paid dividends for the UNC Pembroke football team on Monday after Sincere Baines was tabbed as the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Week, and Carlo Thompson picked up MEC Defensive Player of the Week laurels.

The announcement marks the first weekly honor of the season for both Baines and Thompson after the pair helped lead the Braves to a 62-17 win over West Virginia State.

A native of Fayetteville, Baines ran the ball six times for a total of 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The sophomore also caught two passes for 43 yards and one touchdown. Baines had a game-best 61-yard run, while his longest reception was 32 yards.

A product of Richmond, Virginia, Thompson started the game with an interception for a 24-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The redshirt sophomore finished the game with six tackles, four of which were solo tackles. He also forced a fumble, which he also recovered and had one tackle for a loss of eight yards. Thompson also had one sack for a loss of eight yards.