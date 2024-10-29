PINEHURST — Purnell Swett’s Logan Howington is tied for 50th and teammate Haidyn Woods is in 87th after Monday’s first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association girls golf 4A state championship at Pinehurst No. 6.

Howington, a junior, shot a 16-over-par 86 on the par-70 layout. Howington birdied the par-3 third hole, and shot a back-nine 40 which included three straight pars on holes 14 through 16 and no holes of worse than bogey.

Woods shot a 106, highlighted by par on the par-5 second hole.

Both players will tee off on the 10th hole Tuesday morning, with Woods at 8 a.m. and Howington at 8:20 a.m.

Pinecrest’s Kaitlyn Kruczek and Northwest Guilford’s Leah Edwards are tied for the lead after each shot even-par 70, with Northwest Guilford’s Emery Lewis one stroke back.

Pinecrest, which boasts three of the top six individuals, leads the team competition at 6 over, eight strokes ahead of Northwest Guilford.