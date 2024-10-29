PINEHURST — Purnell Swett’s Logan Howington finished 67th and Rams teammate Haidyn Woods was 85th in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association girls golf 4A state championship, which concluded Tuesday at Pinehurst No. 6.

Howington, a junior, shot rounds of 86 and 92 on the par-70 layout. Monday’s round included a birdie on the par-3 third hole, plus a three-hole stretch of consecutive pars as part of a back-nine 40 that included no holes of worse than bogey.

Tuesday, Howington made two pars and shot 46 on each nine in her final round.

W00ds, a freshman, improved eight strokes from Monday to Tuesday, with a 98 in the final round following a first-round 106.

Woods made three pars in her round on Tuesday and shot 47, her best nine-hole score of the tournament, on the back nine.

Northwest Guilford’s Leah Edwards shot consecutive rounds of even-par 70 to win the individual title, finishing one stroke ahead of Myers Park’s Elizabeth Rudisill and three clear of Charles E. Jordan’s Emerson Dever.

Pinecrest, which had two golfers tied for fourth and three of the top 14, won the team competition at 23 over par, eight strokes ahead of Charlotte Catholic and 10 ahead of Marvin Ridge.