PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke wrestling team will begin the 2024 campaign in familiar territory, as the Braves were one of two Conference Carolinas teams included in the NWCA Preseason Top 25, the organization announced Monday.

The Braves are ranked 22nd and return four national qualifiers, including preseason-second-ranked 157-pounder, Keegan Roberson, and preseason-ninth-ranked 149-pounder, Jake Piccirilli, as well as 141-pounder and Super Region 2 Rookie of the Year, Avery Buonocore.

UNCP is coming off a season that saw it finish runner-up at the Conference Carolinas championship, and finish tied for tenth at the NCAA Championships, its highest finish since taking ninth during the 2012-2013 season.

The Black & Gold will kick off its season Sunday as they are set to host the newly-renamed P.J. Smith Pembroke Classic. Admission to the P.J. Smith Pembroke Classic is $10 for the day. Students with a valid student ID are free. Wrestling action is set to begin at 9 a.m.