PEMBROKE — No matter how tough the fall has been, when Purnell Swett and Lumberton meet to end each football season one of them hits that conclusion with a hint of satisfaction from beating their rivals.

It is, Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese says, a feeling that can linger through the entire offseason around the victorious campus.

“Beating Lumberton the last game of the season, it just kind of helps everything just run a little bit more smooth in the offseason, gives the boys a little bit more motivation,” Deese said. “It helps.”

One team will walk off the field at Big Mo Stadium Friday night with that very feeling after the Rams lock horns with the Pirates at 7:30 p.m.

Lumberton coach Taurius Baker echoes that sentiment about wanting to finish strong after the Pirates (3-6, 0-6 United-8 Conference) have struggled through a six-game losing streak.

“On top of it being a rivalry, we definitely want to finish strong, hopefully with a win,” Baker said. ‘It’s been several weeks since we’ve had that feeling. It comes down to the end of the season, so I’ll do my best to have my guys prepared, and hopefully we’re up for this one; I know Coach Deese will be doing the same thing on the other side over there.”

Purnell Swett (3-6, 1-5 United-8) does enter the game with an outside chance to keep its season alive past Friday. The Rams are currently ranked 37th in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s RPI ranking for the 4A East Region, with 32 playoff spots available; they are currently projected as the “fifth team out” of the playoffs by HighSchoolOT.

“I’m basically telling them, we’ve just got to handle our end, no matter what happens,” Deese said. “We have to beat Lumberton; don’t worry about the playoffs, we’ll worry about that Saturday morning, let’s just go out and do what we have to do Friday night first, because at the end of the day if we don’t win it’s irrelevant. So just stay focused on what we have to do Friday night.”

Purnell Swett entered last year’s matchup appearing to need a win to make the state playoffs, and Lumberton upset the Rams 15-12. The Rams ultimately barely held on to a playoff spot as the last team in the field, and lost 62-0 the next week at No. 1 Rolesville.

That was ultimately Dennis McFatten’s last game leading Lumberton, and Friday will be Baker’s first time in the Lumberton-Purnell Swett rivalry as a head coach, though he has previous experience facing the Rams as a Lumberton assistant from 2005-11.

“Like any other rivalry, this is the one in the county, full intensity from both teams, big for both communities,” Baker said. “It’s just a big rivalry game, so I expect it to be the way I’ve always remembered it: big crowd, the kids are up, and they’re ready to play this last game. Both teams have the same record; I look at it as the backyard brawl like it usually is.”

The Pirates lost 50-0 to Seventy-First on Friday, the team’s sixth-straight loss after starting the season at 3-0. Purnell Swett ended its own five-game losing streak with a 28-12 win Friday over Douglas Byrd.

Purnell Swett under Deese has typically been a run-heavy team, but has gained more yards with the pass this season. In the second half Friday against Douglas Byrd, though, the Rams had more success on the ground, and look to continue that offensive momentum after struggling on that side of the ball through much of conference play.

“We’re not abandoning ship from what we’ve done, we’re still going to run our offense,” Deese said. “But of course that is definitely going to be run-first. But our receiver play has been decent all year, so we’re not abandoning that, we’re going to throw the ball, but we have this in our pocket that we can use from Friday night and we’re going to carry that momentum as well.”

“They put that run game in there, and stopping the run is always foremost with any team,” Baker said. “They’ve got a good line, good guys up front; we’ve just got to knuckle up and battle, so hopefully this thing will be on our side. We’re going to prepare them the best we can and the kids go out there and play, and if we stop what they do and do more of what we do good, hopefully the score will be our favor.”

Lumberton has scored 44 points through six conference games after starting the season more successfully on the offensive end.

“They like to run the ball as well,” Deese said. “The first few games, they looked really good running the ball, and not just the first few games, but even through this little rough stretch in the conference that we go through, they’re still running the ball pretty good. So our defense has a job Friday night, they’ve got a tough task, and I think they’re going to be up for it.”

Baker says having a better offensive night to finish the season comes to down to one thing.

“Executing,” he said. “I always feel that we definitely have a good game plan on both sides of the ball, but I think with our young crowd now, it’s been said week after week: executing, executing, executing. That’s been one of our drives and our keys over the last few weeks. Hopefully it clicks and we can put some points up on the board and get back to where we were the first three weeks of the season.”

Last year’s Lumberton win was the Pirates’ first in the series since 2018, snapping a three-game streak in the series. The all-time series is tied 20-20; Lumberton has won seven of the last 11 meetings, though Purnell Swett leads 13-10 since 2000.