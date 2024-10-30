MURFREESBORO — A Chowan goal in the 78th minute staked the hosts to a late lead, but Sarah Bonifant’s goal in the 89th minute gave the Braves the equalizer and a draw in Conference Carolinas action Tuesday afternoon.

Anna Grossheim recorded the assist on Bonifant’s goal.

The Braves (9-3-4, 8-0-4 CC) moved to 12-1-1 in the all-time series with the Hawks (4-8-3, 2-6-3 CC), and are now 3-2-3 when playing away from Pembroke.

After a scoreless draw for much of the match, Chowan’s Natasha Bailey drilled a perfectly-placed free kick side-net from 25 yards out to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.

With the Braves down to its last two minutes to try and even the score, Grossheim’s free kick service into the box bounced to Bonifant, who collected, turned and fired a strike past the diving Chowan goalkeeper to give the Braves the equalizer and the 1-1 draw.

It was Bonifant’s second goal of the season; Grossheim picked up her 42nd career assist.

Braves goalkeeper Anna Bass tallied four saves.

The Braves tallied 23 shots with 15 on goal, while Chowan recorded 14 shots with just five on goal.

UNCP will finish the regular season in second place in the East Division, and will now await the KPI rankings that will determine its conference tournament seeding. Barring any surprises, the Braves will receive a bye into the Conference Carolinas tournament semifinals and will be back in action Friday, Nov. 15 at the Truist Soccer Complex at Bryan Park in Greensboro. Match time and opponent are TBD.