FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion hit .340 from the net and committed just six attack errors, while the UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit .083 from the net and had 23 attack errors as the Patriots defeated UNCP 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-18) on Wednesday evening inside the Smith University Center.

The setback for the Braves (10-15, 7-6 CC) marks the second-straight loss and the second loss this season to Francis Marion. The Patriots (12-11, 10-3 CC) have now won their last 10 matches and improve to 7-4 when playing at home this season.

Francis Marion hit .345 from the net in the first set and took a 16-9 lead following a UNC Pembroke attack error. The Braves scored consecutive points to work their deficit back to 16-11 with a service ace from McKenna Hayes, but the Patriots closed out the set on a 9-2 run and won 25-13.

An Abby Peduzzi service ace tied the score at 11 in the second set, as UNCP would take a slight 14-13 advantage via a Tyler Patterson kill. FMU put together a 5-0 run to give the hosts a 21-15 lead and finished off the set on a 4-2 surge to win 25-17.

Francis Marion hit a match-best .387 from the net and capitalized on a UNC Pembroke error to lead 7-5. The Braves worked their deficit back to 13-11 after a kill from Hayes, but the Patriots pushed their lead out to 19-11 following a 6-0 run and won 25-18 to complete the match.

Hayes had eight kills for UNCP, Precious Daley had seven kills, Katelyn West had five kills, Patterson had 30 assists and 12 digs, Anaya Carter had eight digs, Karagyn Durco had seven kills and Peduzzi had two aces.

The Braves will be back in action on Friday when they travel to take on Lees-McRae. First serve is set for 7 p.m. The match will be played at Charlotte Country Day School inside Harris Performance Gym.