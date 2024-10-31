RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Red Devils boys soccer team and the West Bladen Knights battled from start to the final whistle in a 4-4 double-overtime draw Wednesday night at Red Springs High School. The Red Devils saw their 3-1 lead turn into a deficit before a late goal forced overtime, with neither side able to capitalize in extra time.

“Disappointing way to end the season, we had control in the first half and let it slip away and made some mistakes that kind cost us the game,” Red Springs coach Andrew Hughes said.

Red Springs (5-11-2, 1-6-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference) will now await the seeding process next Thursday to see if they will make the playoffs. The Red Devils are 32nd in the NCHSAA’s RPI rankings for the 2A East Region, suggesting they’re squarely on the state playoff bubble.

Trailing 4-3 with less than a minute to go, the Red Devils tied the match up thanks to a penalty kick goal from Marco Tellez. This then sent the match into overtime as both sides started the extra session off with aggressive offensive pushes, but neither side could really take advantage, and the match ended in a draw.

The Knights (7-8-1, 1-6-1 Southeastern) got things going early in the 13th minute on goal from Jonah Bryant as he snuck a shot by the goalkeeper to make it 1-0. Three minutes later the Red Devils tied it up at 1-1 on a goal from Reynaldo Simon. The Red Devils caught momentum from there and took the 2-1 lead in the 20th minute when Tellez found the back of the net. Tellez added another goal to take a 3-1 lead into the half.

The Knights came out in the second half on fire, scoring a goal in the first six minutes of the half when Alejandro Lopez Sandoval fired a 20-yard shot to cut the Red Devils lead down to 3-2. West Bladen then tied the match at 3-3 with 23 minutes remaining on a goal from Luis Garcia-Sanchez.

With time winding down the Knights found the answer they were looking for when Kevyn Da La Cruz gave West Bladen the 4-3 lead before Red Springs tied it up heading into overtime.

“My guys are first class, great people,” Hughes said. “They fought hard, they fought through the season, and it didn’t quite end the way we wanted it to, but these young men have a lot in their future. I’m thankful to be able to work with them, know them and teach them and I’m excited to see what the future has for them.”