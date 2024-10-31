LUMBERTON — When the Lumberton and Cape Fear boys soccer teams have met in recent years, it’s always seemed to be a close, physical contest.

With a United-8 Conference tournament championship on the line Wednesday in Lumberton, it was more of the same. And, after a tight, back-and-forth, evenly played match, it was Cape Fear that earned a 2-1 win over the Pirates.

“Just disappointment. Cape Fear’s a good team, and it was a back-and-forth game,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “I thought we put a lot of pressure on their team defensively. There was some good clear-cut goal-scoring chances, but maybe not enough that we created, and then it was a struggle to finish, not that we forced their keeper into any great saves I didn’t think. I thought defensively we played good throughout.”

The loss snapped a 17-game winning streak for Lumberton (19-5-1), which began after its previous loss on Sept. 3, incidentally to Cape Fear (20-4-1).

The second-seeded Colts took their 2-1 lead with 13:06 remaining after a corner kick bounced around in the box, deflected off the head of Bryan Martinez and found the back of the net.

“I thought (goalkeeper Isaac Juarez) got a hand on it, unfortunately just didn’t make the play for us, and it went far post and I think one of their guys was able to head the ball into the back of the net,” Simmons said. “Not a great goal, just kind of a cheap goal to give up at a tough moment in the game, but all goals count the same.”

Cape Fear took a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick by Zack Beal with 16:34 left in the first half.

The Pirates evened the match at 1-1 when Robinhio Tanis scored off an assist from Dakoda Hunt with 1:42 to go before halftime. The goal was initially whistled off for offsides before the officials conferenced and decided the goal would stand.

“I’m glad they let the goal stand,” Simmons said. “I think they were questionable about a player that was in an offsides position that was not part of the play. The referees did the right thing, had a conference and a discussion over it and made the right call.”

Lumberton had some goal-scoring chances in the second half, but Simmons said the Pirates could have created more had they played better in the midfield.

“Things kind of bogged down in the middle for us a little bit,” Simmons said. “We just didn’t have control of the middle of the field like we did in the first half, and we started playing a lot more direct than we had the first half, and just played into their hands a little bit defensively.”

Lumberton has won four consecutive regular-season conference championships, but after Wednesday’s result has just one conference tournament title in the span. Cape Fear also beat the Pirates in the championship match last year, Lumberton won the title in 2022 and the tournament was canceled due to inclement weather in 2021.

With the season extended a few days by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to allow more time for makeup games in the western part of the state affected by Hurricane Helene, the Pirates will wait 10 days before playing their 4A state playoff opener on Nov. 9. Lumberton earned an automatic playoff berth as the United-8 regular-season champion, and will learn its opponent when the NCHSAA releases brackets on Nov. 7.

“We’ll have to put this one behind us; like an old dog, we’ll have to lick our wounds and get back out here,” Simmons said. “These guys, we’ll have some good practice sessions and hopefully we’ll get a favorable draw. A little more time than we’re used to; you play so many games in a short period of time over the course of the season, two, sometimes three a week, so to go 10 days without a game will be a little different. But we’ll have to get them refocused and work on some things we need to work on.”

