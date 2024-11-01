PEMBROKE — Building off the success from a tournament title at the end of the 2023-24 season, the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team has been picked as a preseason favorite for the 2024-25 Conference Carolinas title with the release of the Conference Carolinas Coaches Poll.

The Black and Gold picked up 13 first place votes and a total of 195 points in the release. Chowan was picked to finish second in the league with 176 points and one first place vote, while Francis Marion collected the remaining first place vote and finished fourth in the poll with a total of 147 points. Emmanuel rounded out the top three in third place with 160 total points.

Points were awards on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, and coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Braves enter the season following a 2023-24 season where the team won the program’s first Conference Carolinas Tournament title in March. UNCP posted a 15-3 record in league play and was 11-2 when playing in Pembroke.

UNC Pembroke finished first nationally in rebound margin last season.

The Braves officially kick off the season on Saturday at the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic in Canyon, Texas. UNCP will face Ferris State on Saturday inside the First United Bank Center at 6:30 p.m.

Fresh off of back-to-back Conference Carolinas Tournament Championships, the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team has been selected as a top contender for the 2024-25 Conference Carolinas title with the release of the Conference Carolinas Coaches Poll on Thursday afternoon.

The Braves received seven first place votes and a total of 188 points in the release, which tied Belmont Abbey who also received a total of 188 points and eight first place votes. Francis Marion collected 172 total points to round out the top three.

UNCP enters the 2023-24 season following the program’s second consecutive Conference Carolinas Tournament title where the Braves defeated Belmont Abbey 72-51 in early March. The Black & Gold won the East Division title last year as well posting a 15-3 record in league play.

The Braves finished the season fourth nationally in field goal percentage defense and ninth nationally in scoring defense.

The Black & Gold officially begin the 2024-25 season on November 8 when they take part in the Conference Challenge hosted by Francis Marion. The Braves will play Wingate on November 8 at 5:30 p.m. inside the Smith University Cetner in Florence, S.C.