BLADENBORO — The Red Springs football team ended its regular season by earning a 29-20 win over West Bladen Friday in Bladenboro.

“They played a tough ballgame, it was their senior night and they were hungry,” Red Springs coach Tim Ray said. “I think ultimately we were able to make ball plays. We got the ball in our athletes’ hands and they did what they did.”

T.J. Ellerbe scored two receiving touchdowns for the Red Devils (4-6, 3-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the season. Jakelsin Mack scored a rushing touchdown and Malachi Locklear scored on a punt return touchdown.

West Bladen (2-7, 1-4 Southeastern) scored first to take an 8-0 lead; Red Springs led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter. After West Bladen briefly took a 14-10 lead, Red Springs responded to retake the lead at 16-14 and held that advantage until halftime.

The Red Devils added touchdowns for a 23-14 lead late in the third quarter and a 29-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Knights scored a late touchdown to pull to the final nine-point margin.

Red Springs entered the night 38th in the NCHSAA’s RPI rankings for the 2A East Region, bolstered by a win by forfeit the Red Devils received earlier this week from their Aug. 23 game against Douglas Byrd. Nearly all of the teams directly ahead of them in the RPI standings lost Friday, Ray said, possibly opening the door for the team to sneak in the 32-team regional playoff field. The NCHSAA will release playoff brackets on Sunday, Nov. 10.

“We will show up Monday because we’ve got that week in between,” Ray said. “We’re gonna show up Monday and try to be optimistic. I think we played a really good ballgame tonight and I just hope this ain’t it for us, I hope we can move forward and keep pushing.”

Red Springs has now won seven of the last nine meetings against West Bladen to take a 9-8 lead in the all-time series.

Fairmont falls to Clinton, finishes winless season

The Fairmont football team lost 36-14 to Clinton on Friday, with the Golden Tornadoes finishing the season without a win on their record.

Fairmont (0-10, 0-5 Southeastern) was winless for the second time in school history and the first since 2003.

Clinton (2-8, 2-3 Southeastern) took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and led 20-14 at halftime.

Clinton is 9-0 all-time against the Golden Tornadoes.

Both teams will not qualify for the state playoffs.