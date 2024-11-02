PEMBROKE — The Lumberton High School Pirates football team picked up a win against cross-county rival Purnell Swett on the road Friday night. It was a battle from the start and the Pirates used several key moments en route to a 21-16 win over the Rams.

“Excellent job by the coaches,” Lumberton coach Taurius Baker said. “Give honor and thanks to the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Kids played their butts off; coaches coached their butts off and prepared all week. I’m happy for the seniors, the team and the community and all the support.”

The Rams, which had an outside chance at the 4A state playoffs with a win and some help elsewhere, wrap up the season with a 3-7 overall record and a 1-6 United-8 Conference record. The Pirates finish the season on a strong note at 4-6 with a 1-6 United-8 record.

“We had our opportunities, and we didn’t execute,” Purnell Swett coach Josh Deese said. “Lumberton played well, blocked two of our punts; you don’t plan for that. But when it happens, we must be able to bounce back and we just didn’t. Our boys fought to the very end. I’m super proud of them.”

Both defenses stepped up big time as neither offense could get anything going early and the game remained scoreless after one quarter. The Pirates got things going in the second quarter when special teams stepped up big with a blocked punt recovered by Brandon Regan Jr. for a touchdown. A Damicquen Powell two-point conversion made it 8-0.

Lumberton added on with a huge 69-yard rushing play that help set up a 7-yard touchdown for Camren Flemister as Purnell Swett found itself down 15-0 in a matter of four minutes. The Rams did manage to answer back on the next offensive drive as Aidyn Locklear connected deep with Elan Locklear for a 63-yard touchdown pass. Lumberton took a 15-8 lead into the half.

A bad snap on a punt from the Pirates gave the Rams a safety as things slowed down in the third quarter; that would be the only score from either side with Lumberton holding on to their 15-10 lead.

The Pirates started the fourth quarter off with a 43-yard punt return for a touchdown from Reggie Bush to make it 21-10. The Rams came away with a late touchdown from Jamarian Douglas to make it 21-16 but Lumberton held on for the win.

“Excellent job by the defense,” Baker said. “You know we really pushed that side of the ball big time. The offense stepped up in the areas that we needed. And … not a lot of turnovers. That is always a good thing. No crazy penalties. A few here and there but those are the things we kind of hang our hats on all year long.”

Aidyn Locklear led the Rams, going 6-for-14 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The Pirates were led by Lonnie Porter who threw for 22 yards on six passes that were completed on 10 attempts. On the ground Flemister rushed for 49 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

“Coaches stayed in the game, nobody didn’t get frustrated or nothing,” Porter said. “And we just stayed together and stayed disciplined. They came with that type of energy feeling great. They knew we had to win this game. They (Purnell Swett) were saying that we were gonna lose and stuff. We just came out with a chip on our shoulder and got the job done.”

The Pirates defense and special teams stepped up big with a blocked punt, interception, and fumble recovery.