From the fringe

Lumberton High School basketball to hold tournament

The Lumberton Pirates basketball program will hold its fourth annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will be a four-man captain’s-choice format with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entries are $75 per player or $300 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be given and a free dinner will be provided after tournament play.

For more information contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Pinecrest Country Club news

Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest with a 63, winning in a scorecard playoff over Lonail Locklear and Kent Chavis. Nick Verdi and Nicholas Verdi were the first-flight winners with a 71, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Atlas Warwick and Tom Cleveland. Closest to the flag winners were Lonail Locklear, Tommy Lowry, Jerry Long and Tim Moore.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Lonail Locklear, Phil Collins, Roy Williamson and Ashton Woods were the winners in the Camp Grace Charity Tournament. The second flight was won by Larry McNeill, Donnie Beck, Ronnie Hunt and Daniel Zeng. Terry Oxendine, Zack Oxendine, Henry McMillan and Gary McMillan were the winners of the third flight.

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Ray Lowry and J.D. McGirt. Tim Moore and Rick Rogers were the winners of the second flight with Tommy Belch and James Humphrey taking second place. The third flight was won by Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis followed by Gene Brumbles and Bobby Benton. Kyle Clark and Mike Lowry were the winners of the fourth flight with Atlas Warwick and Tom Cleveland coming in second place. J.T. Powers, John Haskins, J.B. Lowry and Clifton Rich were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@robesonian.com.