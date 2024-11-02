PEMBROKE — After winning the regular-season and tournament championships in Conference Carolinas last season, there’s plenty of momentum and expectations around the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball program as the Braves get set to start their 2024-25 season Saturday.

But even with much of that team returning, there’s still new impactful pieces for the Braves that give the team a new feel, coach Drew Richards said.

“Obviously (last season) was pretty spectacular, and I think that was a large motivating factor coming into this year,” Richards said. “I think with so many modifications going into this year, it feels like a brand new season for a lot of these guys, especially bringing in some new guys and some new guys are going to play. I think that was a great experience for a lot of our team, but based on how the preseason went I feel like a lot of guys feel like this is starting anew, starting fresh going into a really tough nonconference schedule.”

That tough schedule begins at the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic in Canyon, Texas this weekend, when the Braves (23-7 overall, 15-3 CC in 2023-24) face a pair of top-25 opponents in No. 25 Ferris State, at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, and tournament host No. 3 West Texas A&M, at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The Braves will then return home to host USC Aiken Friday at 6 p.m.

UNCP received votes in the NABC’s national top-25 preseason coaches poll; the Braves were picked to win the Conference Carolinas title in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches.

The Braves have battled through several injuries this preseason; this includes guards Demar Anderson, a transfer who is out for the season, and freshman Quay Watson, who will miss the opening weekend but could be back next week.

Much of the Braves’ experience and leadership runs through senior guards Bradlee Haskell (14.2 points, 2.9 assists per game last season) and JaJuan Carr (9.6 points, 3.0 assists) and senior forward Elijah Cobb (10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 blocks).

Richards anticipates sophomore guard Dallas Gardner (5.4 points) will step into a larger role alongside Haskell and Carr this season.

“Obviously Brad and JaJuan have been through the battles and they’ve been here and seen a lot, but Dallas Gardner has an opportunity to step up in a big way going into sophomore year,” Richards said. “He’s been pretty productive in his scrimmages, so his role has increased quite a bit.”

Richards also expects backcourt contributions from Ant Abraham, a graduate transfer from Division-I Texas A&M-Commerce, and Watson once he’s back healthy.

“Having a guy like Ant Abraham coming off the bench, more than likely, he’s been around, he’s played junior college, he’s played Division I,” Richards said. “He’s an experienced senior that can do some things that can really make us a lot better team. It’s something we lacked last year, and we thought bringing him in, he could provide that for us. … (Watson) is actually leading our practice in assists right now, which is pretty impressive considering you’re going against two all-league guards, very experienced guards every day. So he’s got a chance to have a really big freshman year.”

Cobb, the reigning Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Year and Conference Carolinas Tournament MVP, will lead the way in what Richards believes is a strong frontcourt rotation.

“We’re pushing Elijah Cobb to kind of fulfill the prophecy, if you will, of being the best player in the region,” Richards said. “We pushed him as much as we can this preseason to kind of have that mentality. The way he can impact the game on both ends — his play, and not only how well he plays, but how effective he is in multiple ways is going to determine a lot of how we are as a team.”

That frontcourt also includes senior returner Josh Berenbaum (6.4 points, 4.0 rebounds), and transfer juniors Jonathan Kurtas, from Jacksonville, and Joe’l Pettiford, from Virginia-Wise.

“We’re trying to get Josh to be a little more simple in his game, be a little more effective consistently,” Richards said. “And then the two new guys, big Kurtas in there, he’s had a really good preseason. Just a presence, really competes, plays hard, great teammate, so he’s been able to do some things in scrimmages so far that were really impressive. And then Joe’l Pettiford, he averaged 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds in the SAC, which is a really good league. Coming in, he can impact the game in multiple ways.”

The Braves’ position as an experienced team with a championship pedigree among those on its roster naturally allows for high expectations. But Richards isn’t yet focused on what the end result for this year’s Braves team will be in March, but getting to its best result by improving daily now in November.

“I think the more cohesive we can be and the more we can focus on the things that have brought us success in the past, but being able to add in maybe some better perimeter shooting, maybe some better ball handling, stuff like that, into what we’ve been able to do in the past with defensive rebounding could really pay dividends,” Richards said. “(I’m) not worried about what happened yesterday, not worried about what’s going to happen tomorrow, just worried about how can we improve today. And hopefully that will pay off come February and March; if we improve every day, we’ll be a different team finishing the season stronger than we did starting the season.”

