FAIRMONT — Jeremy Carthen resigned as Fairmont football coach Monday afternoon after submitting a resignation letter obtained by The Robesonian.

Fairmont confirmed the coaching change, though it said Carthen and the school had mutually parted ways.

Carthen was the Golden Tornadoes’ head coach over the last two seasons, going 2-18 in that span. Fairmont was 0-10 this fall, the program’s first winless season since 2003 and second in in its history.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to have been a part of Fairmont High School’s athletic program,” the letter stated in part. “The past two years have been a period of immense personal and professional growth for me.

“Although my resignation from the football program is effective immediately, I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition to new leadership,” he added. “I am more than willing to provide any assistance that the program may require during this period.”

Attempts by The Robesonian to reach Carthen were unsuccessful.

Fairmont High School issued the following statement: “It was a mutual decision between Fairmont High School and coach Jeremy Carthen to part ways. Fairmont High School wishes Coach Carthen the best in his future endeavors.”

Carthen, a Red Springs alumnus, was hired at Fairmont in Dec. 2022 after five seasons as an assistant coach at St. Pauls and a previous stint at South Robeson.

The coaching change is just the latest in a series of them for the Fairmont program, which will have its fourth head coach in a six-season span and its 10th in 19 seasons when it hires Carthen’s replacement for 2025. The program has won two games or less in each of the last five seasons.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.