PEMBROKE — Avery Buonocore (141 pounds), Jake Piccirilli (149), Will Lowery (165), Christopher Dickey (197), and Oggie Atwood (285) all turned in perfect days on the mat to take home titles to highlight wrestling action on Sunday at the P.J. Smith Pembroke Classic.

Buonocore, Piccirilli, Lowery, Dickey, and Atwood combined for 12 bonus-point victories on the day.

Chance Cottingham (133 pounds), Mike Lowry (157), Aspen Talbot (165), Logan Hoffman (174), Jose Zambrano Canuto (184), Quintez Shipman (197), and Massimo Sullivan (285) all brought home runner-up finishes on the day.

Joey Bruscino (125 pounds), Logan Robinson (141), Brion Brunson (184), and Nigel Williams (285) all placed third in their respective weight classes.

Tyler Nelson (149 pounds), Mason Diemert (184), Malcolm Gray (197), and Ryan Walker (285) all finished fourth in their brackets, while Sam Hutchison took fifth at 133 pounds to round out the top-five finishers.

31 wrestlers registered at least one victory for the Black & Gold, including 24 that picked up two or more wins in the season-opening event for the squad.

The Braves will kick off Conference Carolinas dual action Wednesday as they host Montevallo at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Wrestling action is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.