PEMBROKE — A pair of dominating performances from UNC Pembroke football’s Jamae Blank and Jackson Hills paid dividends on and off the field when the duo was named Mountain East Conference Defensive and Specialist Players of the Week, league officials announced Monday.

The announcement marks the first weekly honor of the season for both Blank and Hills.

A native of Durham, Blank spearheaded the UNCP defense during Saturday’s victory. The redshirt senior broke up four passes and also logged his first career interception. Blank was also responsible for one quarterback hurry as well. Blank ranks third in the league for the most sacks with six this season.

A product of Clayton, Hills was a perfect 11-for-11 on extra point attempts. The redshirt freshman had 12 kickoffs for 760 yards, three of which were touch backs. For the season, Hills is 40-for-43 on extra point attempts and is averaging 57.9 yards per kick off.