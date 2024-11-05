GREENVILLE, S.C. — UNC Pembroke 141-pound wrestler Avery Buonocore started his sophomore campaign with a bang, as he was named Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Wilmington native posted a 4-0 record at the season-opening P.J. Smith Pembroke Classic to take home first place, logging two tech. falls to go along with a title-winning pin in the championship bout.

The selection marks the second career weekly award for Buonocore.

Buonocore and the Braves will be back in action Wednesday, as they open Conference Carolinas dual action with a home match against Montevallo. Wrestling action is slated to begin at 7 p.m.