Twelve Robeson County high school volleyball players earned All-Conference selections as the United-8 and Southeastern Athletic conferences recently announced their postseason awards.

Purnell Swett’s Adisyn Bland and Lumberton’s Ava Hanna each earned first-team All-Conference honors in the United-8. Purnell Swett’s Anileigh Locklear earned a second-team selection alongside Lumberton’s Giselle Leach and Kaylee Lancaster. Lumberton’s Christian McDowell was picked for the third team.

Conference champion Gray’s Creek swept the United-8 awards, with Taylor Baggett winning the conference Player of the Year award and Amber Strickland named as Coach of the Year in the league.

In the Southeastern, two players each from St. Pauls, Red Springs and Fairmont earned All-Conference laurels.

St. Pauls’ Jessica McNair and Alyssa Monroe were named to the All-Conference team, along with Red Springs’ Monica Washington and Telinda Pate and Fairmont’s Alexis Brown and Kersten Hunt.

Midway’s Kaedyn Moran was named conference Player of the Year and the Raiders’ Susan Clark earned Coach of the Year honors after Midway won the conference title.