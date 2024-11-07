PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team has received national attention to start the 2024-25 season by being ranked 25th in the release of Division II College Sport Communicators preseason national poll on Wednesday.

The announcement marks the first time in program history that the team has earned a national ranking. The Braves were the only team in Conference Carolinas that were mentioned in the poll.

UNC Pembroke was also picked third in the initial release of the Southeast Region Poll. The Black & Gold were one of two Conference Carolinas teams in the region poll, with Belmont Abbey being ranked eighth.

The Braves finished the 2023-24 season with a 23-8 record after winning their second-straight Conference Carolinas Championship title. UNCP returns 10 players from last year’s team including all-conference recipients Kelci Adams and Zaria Clark.

UNCP will officially lift the lid on the 2024-25 this weekend when they take part in the Conference Challenge hosted by Francis Marion. The Braves are scheduled to play Wingate on Friday at 5:30 p.m. inside the Smith University Center in Florence, S.C.