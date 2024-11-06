PEMBROKE — After two decades of John Haskins pacing the sidelines as coach of the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team, Kendra Samuels-Eaton takes over the position this season following Haskins’ retirement.

But the head coach won’t be the only thing that looks different when fans watch the Lady Braves take the floor this winter.

Samuels-Eaton plans to play at a faster pace, hoping to put more points on the scoreboard for the back-to-back Conference Carolinas Tournament champions.

“I think we have a little more offensive threats all around from one through five,” Samuels-Eaton said. “This year they will see a different team in regards to who’s scoring the ball; any different night, it could be a different leading scorer, and I think that’s one thing that I’m impressed with this team with, the way we compete but the way we also share the ball amongst each other. We get the balls in position for each player to be able to make a score, and that’s something we’ve harped on.”

UNCP is ranked 25th in the Division II College Sports Communicators national preseason poll, is third in the Southeast regional poll and tied with Belmont Abbey for first place in the Conference Carolinas preseason coaches poll.

The Lady Braves open the new season Friday with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff against Wingate in the Conference Challenge in Florence, South Carolina. UNCP faces Coker in the event at 1 p.m. Saturday.

UNCP’s recent success has been propelled by strong defense, finishing fourth nationally in Division II in field goal percentage defense (34.4%) and ninth in scoring defense (54.9 points per game) last season. While focusing on upping the tempo offensively, they’re not abandoning their defensive focus.

“The more shots you put up, the more you can possibly make; the more you possibly make, the more you can put on that scoreboard,” Samuels-Eaton said. “That’s one thing that we harp on, but I tell them all the time, in order to get those opportunities we have to get stops, and so we’ve got to be disciplined and make sure we keep the ball in front of us, don’t gamble on the defensive end and everything will pay off.”

Despite five seniors graduating from last year’s team, the Braves backcourt remains experienced, featuring a pair of third-team All-Conference selections who return in Zaria Clark (12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game last season) and Kelci Adams (8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds).

“(They have) poise, hard work, competitive nature, a championship pedigree. I think Kelci is on her way to, she’s about to bypass the (school) 3-point record. So (we’re looking forward to) seeing her do that,” Samuels-Eaton said. “I think Zaria is due for a breakout season. One of her goals is she wants to be all-conference, possibly MVP. OK, what does that look like, how do we prepare for that. So every day, we’re challenging her, OK, why did you pass it here, OK, score here. Putting the ball in her hands a little bit more, so she can get those offensive looks that she’s trying to search for.”

Grad transfer Stella Mollica (8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists last season at D’Youville) also brings a lot of experience at the point-guard position.

“She’s going to help us with the pace of the game,” Samuels-Eaton said. “Bringing that experience at the point guard spot, she’s going to be able to put people in position to score, but also she’s going to be able to score for herself.”

Samuels-Eaton expects sophomores Anastasia Sinclair and Natalie Evington and freshman DeNaira Williams to also be key backcourt contributors, while Maya Hood could make an impact defensively.

Hannah Russell is a key returner in the post, with Samuels-Eaton saying the senior is poised for a “breakout year.”

“A lot of times with Hannah, she gets down on herself, and so all preseason, I’ve been encouraging but also challenging her about, hey, next-play mentality,” Samuels-Eaton said. “Because when you get in that real world, there’s going to be some things we’re going to have to deal with, and you’re going to have to figure out how to get the job done. … I feel like she has a chip on her shoulder and she wants to do well.”

Junior Division-I transfer Tiana Spann (2.0 points per game last season at Winthrop) and senior returner Malea Garrison (2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds) will also make an impact in the Braves’ frontcourt.

“I don’t see a lot of people in our league with (Spann’s) size, her build. So she’s going to be an inside presence for us, just rebounding, scoring around the basket, defending,” Samuels-Eaton said. “(Garrison) didn’t play a lot (last year) but I think she’s getting better each and every day. I think she’ll come in and give us some strong minutes on the court, because she’s strong around the basket, she can rebound, so that’s another senior that I feel like, hey, you never know what she can bring in once she gets on the court.”

While the Lady Braves will have a chance to win a third straight conference championship, that is something that Samuels-Eaton says the team rarely talks about, focusing on the process instead of the end goal.

“We don’t really talk about the championships here, trying to do a three-peat; I tell them, if you get 1% better each day, if you compete each day, everything else will take care of itself,” Samuels-Eaton said. “I think that’s the biggest thing, just seeing this team out there playing against somebody else, putting on the uniform for the first time, and competing, not only for UNCP but for one another, for the young lady to your left or to your right.”

