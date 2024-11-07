CHAPEL HILL — Two Robeson County high school boys soccer teams earned state playoff berths when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released pairings Thursday.

Lumberton and St. Pauls will each continue play into the postseason.

Lumberton (19-5-1) earned a No. 6 seed in the 4A East Region after the Pirates won their fourth straight United-8 Conference championship. They will host No. 27 Riverside-Durham (10-7-3) in the first round. The Pirates will be at home through at least the second round, should they advance.

In 2A, St. Pauls (11-10-1) earned a No. 19 seed and will travel to face No. 14 East Duplin (14-6-1).

The winner between Lumberton and Riverside-Durham will face the first-round winner between No. 11 Ashley and No. 22 Cary in Tuesday’s second round. The St. Pauls-East Duplin victor will meet the winner of No. 3 Greene Central and No. 30 South Lenoir.

Red Springs and Purnell Swett did not earn playoff bids, ending their seasons.