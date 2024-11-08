PEMBROKE — From Colin Johnson to Jamae Blank to Jo Hayes to Evan VanMeter to the rest of the UNC Pembroke football team’s senior class, that group has made plenty of impact on the Braves program.

Saturday, they’ll take the field at Grace P. Johnson Stadium one final time when the Braves host Frostburg State at 1 p.m. Senior day festivities will take place before the game.

“They’ve meant everything,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “We have a mixed bag of guys: guys that have been here that I inherited, guys that came with me, guys that came in this year. All of them in some form or fashion have had a big role in my year-and-a-half and two seasons here. Hoping to send those guys out on a high note, and hoping they all play well individually also.”

The Braves (4-5, 4-3 MEC) will play their third straight week at home after scoring 62 points or more in three straight home games, including last week’s school-record scoring output in a 79-20 win over West Virginia Wesleyan.

They’ll welcome a Frostburg State (6-3, 4-3 MEC) team that has lost three straight games after winning its first six contests this season.

“They’ve kind of had an interesting season, like us, just their losses came at the end here, ours were at the beginning,” Hall said. “But less than a month ago, they were No. 23, No. 24 in the country, feeling good. Then they’ve lost three games in a row, but I haven’t seen them quit on film, they’re still playing hard, they’ve still had a chance to win the last two weeks, so I think they’re going to come down here looking to get their season back on track and they’re going to try to play their best game, so we’re going to have to be ready.”

Frostburg State features a balanced offense, with the team passing for 224.4 yards per game and rushing for 154.8 per contest.

Myles Fulton has thrown for 1,680 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, completing 60.1% of his passes for the Bobcats, often finding key targets Trashaun Timmons (536 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and Amari N’namdi-Hall (509 receiving yards, five touchdowns). Owen Doyle is the team’s leading rusher with 555 yards and seven touchdowns.

They want to play a physical style; they’re going to run, and they’re going to try to take a lot of deep shots, that’s what they do,” Hall said. “So we’re going to have to win the line of scrimmage and then try to make them one-dimensional, and then when they do pass we’ve got to get after them, because they’re not trying to get the ball out their hands relatively quick. If our pass rush and our blitz can hit home, maybe we can take some of that away.”

Defensively, Frostburg State holds the opposition to an MEC-best 166.4 passing yards per game. Bobcats opponents have converted on just 32.5% of third downs, the best rate of any defense in the MEC.

“They’re going to be one of the best D-lines that we’ve faced all year, probably the best D-line since Wingate. So we’re going to have to play well. I think our group is certainly capable of anything,” Hall said. “They’re going to play a lot of man coverage, which gives us a chance — I like our group of receivers, and if we can win those matchups I think it’ll be a good day.”

Defensive end Yasir Holmes (64 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks) and linebacker Jaylen Boys (59 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles) are among the Bobcats’ defensive leaders.

Frostburg State averages 106.3 penalty yards per game, the most nationally in Division II, and its 10.8 penalties per game is the second most.

The Bobcats lead the all-time series 3-2, including wins in three of the four meetings since UNCP joined the MEC before the spring 2021 season. UNCP’s lone win in that stretch came in a 10-9 decision in Frostburg State’s last trip to Pembroke in 2022, while the Bobcats won 31-21 last year in Frostburg, Maryland.

