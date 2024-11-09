FLORENCE, S.C. — The 25th-ranked UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot 41.8% from the floor and limited Wingate to just 37.7% on its way to a 60-56 victory over the Bulldogs on Friday evening inside the Smith University Center.

The victory for the Braves (1-0) marked the first win against Wingate in the last 11 meetings and marked the first win for Kendra Samuels-Eaton as head coach. The setback for the Bulldogs (0-1) marked their worst shooting performance in a season-opener since the 2020-21 season.

UNC Pembroke scored the first 10 points of the game capped off with a triple from Kelci Adams at the 6:07 mark. Bethel Ekperigha stopped the scoring drought for Wingate with a layup, but UNCP answered with an 8-2 surge polished with 3s from Adams and Stella Mollica to push the UNCP lead out to 18-4 with four minutes left in the period. The Bulldogs scored nine straight points, but Amanda Sacoto’s bucket with 18 seconds on the clock gave the Braves a 20-13 lead at the end of the opening period.

UNCP padded its lead, 24-19, with a jumper in the paint from Zaria Clark, but Wingate answered with a running layup from Aniyay Oliver to cut the Bulldogs deficit back 24-17 with six minutes to play in the half. Wingate put together an 8-2 surge to trail just 26-25 with 1:33 on the clock, but Mollica’s jumper and a pair of baskets from Clark sent the teams to the locker rooms with the Braves leading 32-27.

Mollica’s jumper cushioned the UNCP lead, 36-29, but Wingate scored the next two baskets to trail just 36-33 with 7:34 on the clock. The Braves put together a 7-0 run capped off with a fast-break layup from Anastasia Sinclair to push the UNC Pembroke lead out to 42-33 with just under five minutes remaining in the period. The Bulldogs kept chipping away at their deficit, 44-37, but the Braves held a 49-41 advantage heading into the final stanza.

Both teams struggled offensively to start the period, but Maya Hood’s jumper at the 6:15 mark gave UNCP a 51-42 lead. Wingate’s 7-0 run cut its deficit back to 51-49 at the four-minute mark, but Tiana Spann’s fast-break layup stopped the run moments later. Lia Anderson’s layup cut the Bulldogs deficit back to 55-53 with 90 seconds left in regulation, but UNCP went 7-for-12 from the free throw line to secure the victory.

Braves newcomer Mollica finished with a team-best 16 points on a perfect 6-for-6 clip from the field. The senior dished out four assists and had two steals while grabbing one rebound in 38 minutes of work.

Zaria Clark nearly registered a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds. The senior added one steal and one assist as well.

Adams flirted with a double-double as well with nine points and nine defensive rebounds. The graduate student dished out four assists and also had a steal.

The Braves shot 50% or better from the field in the first and third quarters and scored 20 points off 20 Wingate turnovers. The victory for the Braves marked the first win against Wingate in the last 11 meetings.

UNCP will be back in action on Saturday when the Braves battle Coker in the Conference Challenge. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. inside the Smith University Center in Florence, South Carolina.