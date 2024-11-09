PEMBROKE — By head coach Drew Richards’ own admission, the UNC Pembroke basketball team played well enough offensively to win against USC Aiken Friday.

But doing so would have required the Braves to get some defensive stops.

UNCP struggled all night long on the defensive end, resulting in a 101-87 loss to the Pacers in the Braves’ home opener.

“We just choose times when we want to defend, and we’re not good enough to do that,” Richards said. “I don’t know what it is; we practice on it every day, we hold these guys accountable and then we get out there, and just little things. When a team scores over 100 points and shoots 57% from the floor, on your home floor, you’d hope there would be some realization that that’s not possible. We shot 57% in the second half — we did enough offensively to win the game. But we’re just not guarding, and until we start doing that I think the result’s going to continue to be the same.”

UNCP (0-3) allowed 100 points or more for the first time since March 11, 2017 against Limestone.

“Just coming down and having heart, getting stops, and there was definitely times down the stretch that me, some of our returners, we definitely weren’t doing what we were supposed to do to get those stops, and that’s unacceptable right now, especially with the team that we have,” Braves sophomore Dallas Gardner said. “We have a lot of potential and we can really play defense at a high level, I believe; we just haven’t shown that yet, and that’s a growth we have to take to have a successful season.”

After trailing 52-38 at half, there were a few times the Braves strung together two or three baskets to potentially start a comeback run — but each time, the team couldn’t get the timely stops it needed to sustain that momentum, and the Pacers would stretch out the lead again.

“We’re not tough enough right now to string stops together,” Richards said. “Just overall right now, we’re not tough enough on defense or rebounding. That comes back to me; obviously I’ve done a bad job instilling what makes us successful.”

UNCP’s best chance at erasing the USC Aiken lead came after Ant Abraham hit 3s on back-to-back trips and JaJuan Carr hit two free throws moments later as part of a 10-3 run that made it 67-62 with 12:30 remaining.

But USC Aiken answered with a 10-0 run of its own, finishing off the run with a sequence of a Mason Grant basket, a steal and a Davion Cunningham triple, that made it 77-62 with 10:21 to play.

Over the subsequent minutes, UNCP twice got within 11, and even closed to 10 after Carr hit a 3 with 2:53 on the clock to make it 93-83. But each time, the Pacers had a response to stretch out the lead again.

“Until we make the choice to defend consistently and rebound and do us, and be what’s brought us success in the past, it’s going to be the definition of insanity, it’s going to be the same result over and over again,” Richards said.

Jalen McCoy scored 34 points with six rebounds for the Pacers, Cunningham had 29 points and 10 rebounds and Rhyjon Blackwell had 20 points.

Dallas Gardner led the Braves offensively with 20 points despite a 2-for-12 night from the floor, hitting 16 of 17 free-throw attempts.

“I think it helps our team a lot, just getting to the free-throw line, getting guys to catch a break,” Gardner said. “Our bigs are banging hard, rebounding, guards handling pressure and I feel like me getting to the free-throw line gives us a break, and being able to knock in the free throws as well, that’s a nice little advantage on the offensive end.”

Carr scored 17 points with five rebounds and Bradlee Haskell scored 13 points for UNCP; Josh Berenbaum had eight points with five rebounds, Joe’l Pettiford had seven points and Elijah Cobb and Abraham each had six, with Cobb adding nine rebounds and three assists.

“Offensively I’m not as concerned,” Richards said. “Your offense typically gets better throughout the year as guys get a little more used to each other and a little more succinct. We shot a lot of 3s tonight, but they left us open a lot of times on our driving kicks. We shot 39% from 3. Typically, if you shoot, 73% from the free-throw line, 39% from 3 and 44% from the field, usually in the past like we’ve defended, that’s a win.”

UNCP held an early 13-8 lead, led by six points from Carr and five from Gardner in the stretch. The game was back and forth through much of the half, with USC Aiken leading 24-23, before the Pacers used an 11-3 run led by nine points from McCoy to take a 35-26 lead.

The Braves pulled to 35-30 after a Jonathan Kurtas dunk, but the Pacers outscored UNCP 17-8 over the final five minutes of the half, featuring another 10-point stretch for McCoy, to take a 14-point halftime lead.

UNCP has a quick turnaround, traveling to Lander for a 4 p.m. tipoff on Sunday. Richards said the Braves need to improve quickly if they want to be successful in that matchup.

“Obviously we’ve got to turn the page, but we’ve got to learn from tonight. Lander’s a better offensive team than Aiken, and if we guard like we did tonight Lander might score 120,” Richards said. “We’ve got some guys that need to have some really hard conversations. Some of those guys might not like it; I personally don’t care. We’ve got to learn and we’ve got to grow, and getting better comes from pain, it comes from being uncomfortable, so we’ll see if they want to take that step, and if not we’ll continue on the path that we’re on.”

