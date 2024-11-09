From the fringe

Lumberton High School basketball to hold tournament

The Lumberton Pirates basketball program will hold its fourth annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will be a four-man captain’s-choice format with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entries are $75 per player or $300 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be given and a free dinner will be provided after tournament play.

For more information contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Pinecrest Country Club news

Johnny Hunt and Tommy Lowry were the winners of this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest with a 63, winning in a scorecard playoff over Lonail Locklear and Kent Chavis. Nick Verdi and Nicholas Verdi were the first-flight winners with a 71, winning in a scorecard playoff over runners-up Atlas Warwick and Tom Cleveland. Closest to the flag winners were Lonail Locklear, Tommy Lowry, Jerry Long and Tim Moore.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

J.D. McGirt and Ray Lowry were the winners in this weeks Senior Shootout with a six-stroke victory over Bob Antone and Cliff Nance. Alton Haggins and Warren Bowen were the second-flight winners with James Cox and Gary Walshock coming in second place. The third flight was won by Tim Moore and Rick Rogers followed by Danny Glasscock and J.T. Powers. Ronnie Duckworth and Dan McLellan were the fourth-flight winners with Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson coming in second place. Ray Lowry, James Cox, Richard Lowery and Jimmy Dyson were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tarrance McCallum with a 69, Tracey Hunt 69, Mitch Grier 71, James Cox 71, Marcus White 72, Eddie Williams 72, James Thompson 73, Joey Todd 74, J.T. Powers 74, Mark Madden 74, Kelly Fipps 74, Bert Thomas 76, Tommy Davis 76, Dennis Andrews 76, Ricky Lewis 77, Barry Leonard 77, Robert Lawson 78 and Kerry Harrison 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at cstiles@robesonian.com.