Rams’ Bland named Robeson County Player of the Year, Pirates lead All-County team

Lumberton coach Bryan Hales, right, gives his team instructions during an Oct. 10 match against Purnell Swett in Lumberton. Hales was named Robeson County Coach of the Year.

Lumberton’s Giselle Leach, right, goes up for a spike during a Sept. 5 match against Gray’s Creek in Lumberton. Leach was named Robeson County Underclassman of the Year.

PEMBROKE — Whatever Adisyn Bland wanted to do on the volleyball court this season, she usually got it done — everything from kills and assists on the attack to digs and blocks on defense and aces when serving.

“I think she dominated in the things that she did,” Purnell Swett coach Corey Deese said. “She was able to lead her team, she was able to — if she wanted to get a block, she got a block. If she wanted to get a kill, she got a kill. She was able to dominate in those ways and be able to step up and be the leader that we needed.”

That all-around success is what made her Robeson County’s best, and Bland has been named Robeson County Player of the Year as part of The Robesonian’s All-County Team and postseason awards.

Bland, who was unable to be reached for this story, also earned her first All-County selection in volleyball after she was an honorable-mention pick last season.

Listed as a senior setter, Bland did it all for the Rams, who finished with their best record in a decade. She had 250 kills and led the United-8 Conference with 62 blocks; she also totaled 32 aces, 122 digs and 135 assists.

“She’s definitely versatile,” Deese said. “With graduating middles last year, I started talking to her in the spring about she was probably going to have to run middle on the front, because of the lack of height we had, and being able to set. She was able to do all of those things. The fact that she plays club, and she practiced some of that with her club, that just made it a lot easier transition this year for us.”

This came as she effectively used her tall frame — a physical asset in this sport, particularly at the net.

“(She used her height) all the time,” Deese said. “She’s just there. Her presence is very large, on the court, and she’s just big. She had a big block, she has a big hit, she has a big set, she’s just a big player all the way around.”

Alongside fellow senior Anileigh Locklear, who is now a three-time All-County selection, Bland’s leadership was as important for the Rams as her on-court production.

“I think with her and Anileigh being on varsity since their sophomore year, I think they gained a lot from their years of experience on varsity, and they were able to embrace the younger players and just encourage them and get the best out of those players,” Deese said. “When things didn’t go right, they didn’t get mad, they pushed them to the side and said ‘hey, let’s try this,’ and they worked with them at practice. That’s a sign of a good team, when the players become somewhat of coaches as well, not just the coach coaching the players.”

Bland is also a two-time Robeson County Goalkeeper of the Year in girls soccer, where she played a key role in the Rams’ United-8 Conference championship last spring.

But while she’s good enough at soccer to potentially play collegiately, Bland’s future lies on the volleyball court. She’s already pursuing next-level opportunities to try and continue her volleyball career after she graduates from Purnell Swett next spring.

“We’ve been communicating with a couple of coaches, so we’re hoping that some things will fall into place shortly, for her to be able to go and experience the next level, because she’s definitely qualified for it,” Deese said.

Underclassman of the Year

Giselle Leach made an immediate impact as an outside hitter for Lumberton in her freshman season. After that strong season, Leach has been named Robeson County Underclassman of the Year.

“It was an outstanding year. She’s come a long way in the last two years,” Lumberton coach Bryan Hales said. “Just her athletic ability alone (made her effective).”

As part of a hitting partnership with junior Ava Hanna, Leach compiled 238 kills on the season. She also had 36 aces, 24 blocks and 18 digs as part of the Pirates’ 14-win campaign.

Hales is looking forward to how Leach will continue developing over the next three years as she continues her high school career.

“Right now she’s playing travel ball and we’re trying to develop her to be not just a one-dimensional player,” Hales said. “Right now we’re trying to work on her all-around game, front row, back row, everything. That’s what colleges are looking for nowadays, somebody that can do everything.”

Coach of the Year

Bryan Hales inherited a young team in his first season at the helm of the Lumberton team and proceeded to lead the Pirates to the program’s winningest season in recent history. After doing so, he’s been named Robeson County Coach of the Year.

“The girls were just great,” Hales said. “They accepted me; I was kind of worried about, new guy coming in. But the girls had the best attitudes I’ve ever seen, especially with girls that age, and they’re willing to learn, they want to learn. They’re wanting to get better; that’s any coach’s dream right there.”

Hales has decades of club and travel ball coaching experience but was a first-time high-school head coach at age 64.

He led the Pirates to a 14-11 season, the team’s most wins in the MaxPreps era. The Pirates finished tied for third in the United-8 Conference and reached the first round of the 4A state playoffs, doing so with just one senior after losing several players from last year’s team to either graduation or opting not to play.

With that young Pirates squad, he’s working towards making the team even stronger in the coming years.

“I’m not sure what conference we’re going to be in next year, but all the main players in the conference we just played in, not one of the star players were seniors,” Hales said. “So everybody’s coming back to all the schools, so I told them we have to put in twice as much work this year.”

All-County Team

*Ava Hanna, Jr., OH, Lumberton — Always on the attack, Hanna had 258 kills for the Pirates.

*Kaylee Lancaster, Sr., L, Lumberton — Lumberton’s back-row leader had 177 digs and served her way to 42 aces.

Christian McDowell, Jr., MB, Lumberton — McDowell improved throughout the season, earning 51 blocks and 41 kills.

Chloe Campbell, Fr., S, Lumberton — Paving the way for Hanna and Leach, Campbell had 352 assists in addition to 24 aces.

*^Anileigh Locklear, Sr., OH, Purnell Swett — Part of a strong leadership duo with Bland, Locklear had 126 kills, 163 digs and 50 aces for the Rams.

Kamryn Locklear, So., L, Purnell Swett — Purnell Swett’s defensive stalwart had 270 digs and 34 aces.

Jessica McNair, Sr., MB, St. Pauls — The Bulldogs’ senior had 41 aces, 96 kills and 61 digs.

Alyssa Monroe, Sr., OH, St. Pauls — Monroe had 33 aces, 140 kills and 111 digs as an all-around star for St. Pauls.

^KeMya Baldwin, Sr., DS, St. Pauls — Baldwin finishes a stellar St. Pauls career with 30 aces, 22 kills and 218 digs as a senior.

Zykendria Cox, Jr., S, St. Pauls — St. Pauls’ setter totaled 166 assists, but also has 23 aces and 66 digs.

Monica Washington, Sr., MH, Red Springs — Washington used her size effectively on the front line for Red Springs.

Alexis Brown, Fr., S, Fairmont — Fairmont’s freshman averaged about 10 kills, 15 digs and three aces per game.

* — indicates 2023 All-County selection

^ — indicates 2022 All-County selection

Honorable Mention

Lumberton’s Emersyn Norton, Jaelyn Hammond and Keelee Pittman, St. Pauls’ Madison Philipps and Hailey Ray, Red Springs’ Telinda Pate and Fairmont’s Kersten Hunt earned honorable-mention selections.

The All-County Team and postseason awards are selected by The Robesonian sports staff with input from coaches.

