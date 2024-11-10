ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls football team learned its first-round state-playoff opponent when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released playoff brackets on Sunday.

St. Pauls (8-2) earned a No. 8 seed and will host No. 25 East Duplin (5-5) in Friday’s first round.

St. Pauls’ high playoff seed is the result of the Bulldogs winning the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship. The Bulldogs will be at home through at least the first two rounds of the playoffs, should they advance.

East Duplin earned an at-large berth after finishing fourth in the East Central Conference with a 3-3 league mark. The Panthers have won three of their last four games. East Duplin won the 2A state championship in 2022 and reached the second round of the playoffs last season.

The St. Pauls-East Duplin winner will advance to face the winner of No. 9 Nash Central and No. 24 West Craven in the second round on Nov. 22.

The state playoffs were delayed one week after the NCHSAA extended the regular season through Saturday, allowing for teams in western North Carolina areas affected by Hurricane Helene an added chance to make up games.

Ironically, East Duplin and St. Pauls also met in a first-round soccer playoff game Saturday, won by East Duplin, 6-2.

Fairmont, Lumberton, Purnell Swett and Red Springs did not earn postseason berths, ending their seasons.