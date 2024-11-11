Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons shows his displeasure with an official during Saturday’s first-round state playoff game against Riverside-Durham in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — As Saturday’s first-round 4A state playoff game between Lumberton and Riverside-Durham got deeper and deeper, it became more and more clear that one goal could potentially be all that was needed to win and advance.

That goal didn’t come until there were 17 minutes left in the match. But a ball batted around just in front of the net bounced in for Riverside-Durham, giving the visiting set of Pirates a 1-0 win over the Lumberton Pirates.

“Chances were hard to come by tonight, for both teams really,” Lumberton coach Kenny Simmons said. “They had a few looks down there in the second half that we were quite fortunate they didn’t score on, and then in the end you give up a deflected goal, a deflected pass that the guy drilled from the end line across our goal mouth that deflected in off one of our players, and it’s a tough way to end your season.”

Riverside-Durham (11-7-3), the No. 27 seed in the 4A East Region, advanced to play No. 11 Ashley in Tuesday’s second round.

The goal scored by Riverside-Durham came after Amir El-Tanany played a ball from the end line to a crowded area just in front of the goal; the ball bounced around off players from both sides and ultimately off of Riverside-Durham’s Gustavo Lagos into the net for the game’s only goal.

“(El-Tanany) was causing us a lot of problems; they switched him from the left-hand side of the field to the right-hand side in the second half,” Simmons said. “He was a threat going forward, running at us with the ball. He got down to the end line, I think it was him, and juked a couple of guys and from a tight angle he tried to play a ball across the goal mouth … it ended up in the back of the net.”

Both sides missed some goal scoring opportunities in the first half, though much of the half played out in the middle third of the field. Riverside-Durham had some goal-scoring chances in the second half before the one it ultimately converted.

“The second half, I think they started wearing us down a little bit,” Simmons said. “Coming into the game, we were a little thin, we weren’t at full strength. A big part of that was not having Emilio Carrera at midfield tonight. But we made a lot of adjustments that really worked for us, and a lot of guys really stepped up, and we had a couple guys that played out of position tonight just to accommodate that. The second half, we kind of lost the midfield area a little bit.”

That it took over 60 minutes for Riverside-Durham to score was a testament to Lumberton goalkeeper Isaac Juarez, playing through a knee injury suffered earlier in the week.

“He was very questionable coming into the game; I think he took a blow to the stomach area in the first half, but I initially thought it was his knee,” Simmons said. “Tip the hat to that young man for sucking it up and doing what he needed to do in the playoffs and playing through some pain and difficult (circumstances).”

No. 6 Lumberton (19-6-1) also had a few goal-scoring chances throughout the game, ultimately coming up empty-handed.

The loss ended the season for Lumberton, which won its fourth straight United-8 Conference championship in the regular season.

“We’ve been good in the first round the last three years, getting past the first round. Would’ve liked another matchup with Ashley High School in the second round,” Simmons said. “In due time, it’ll sink in and we’ll reflect on the season and realize we accomplished a lot of great things, and I feel bad for the seniors. A great 10-player senior class, a lot of good players that have brought a lot to the program the last three or four years.”

Bulldogs fall at East Duplin

The St. Pauls boys soccer team also lost its first-round matchup in the 2A state playoffs with a 6-2 decision at East Duplin.

“Overall, technical ability, the skill of their players was a little bit better than ours, their speed of play, their first touches — just overall soccer technique across the starting 11, and it just wore down on us over time,” St. Pauls coach Brent Martin said. “They really outworked us in the midfield. You get to the playoffs, you’re going to play tough teams.”

East Duplin (15-6-1), the No. 14 seed in the 2A East Region, advanced to play No. 3 Greene Central in the second round on Tuesday.

No. 19 St. Pauls (11-11-1) scored first on a goal by Covin Gomez; East Duplin scored twice late in the first half to take a 2-1 lead, first on a penalty kick then on a free kick.

The Panthers scored quickly out of halftime to pad their lead. St. Pauls made it a 4-2 game on a penalty kick by Omar Canuto — his 30th goal of the season — but East Duplin scored twice more for the final four-goal margin.

Martin was proud of what his team accomplished this season, while also reflecting on all the off-field moments spent with the group.

“The games are games, but I spend more time with these guys at practice, in the school, and sometimes we might not even roll a soccer ball, we might just go in a classroom and bullcrap around and have a good time,” Martin said. “They’ve been helping me with rec soccer. The season was fun; we had a good time, we did the best with what we had, but this group’s been a really good group.”

