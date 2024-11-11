SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Moureen Kimaiyo’s NCAA Championships-qualifying and school-record-breaking time of 21:37.7 led her to a fifth-place finish, while Jack Phieffer’s personal-best time of 31:28.8 propelled the Braves men’s cross country team to a sixth-place finish in the 10K race Saturday morning in the NCAA Southeast Regional at Miliken Research Park.

Phieffer finished 30th to pace the men’s side, with Kelvin Kibet placing 37th with a time of 31:48.9, and Antony Kigen crossing in 46th at 32:21.1. Ryan Jimenez (32:23.8) took 47th, Norman Junker (32:57.4) finished 56th, with Conrad Robertson (33:36.8) in 76th to round out the men’s side.

Phieffer and Kibet now both hold top-25 times in school history in the 10K.

Kimaiyo broke the 6K school record with a time of 21:37.7, with Jackline Kosgei taking 54th with a time of 23:32.5, while Michela Gritti finished 64th at 23:51.7. Malea Bennewitz (24:19.6) took 76th, Sofia Skidmore (24:43.2) was 89th, and Leticia Pena (25:37.4) placed 103rd. Lizzy Laurine crossed in 153rd with a time of 28:05.4 to round out the women’s side.

Kimaiyo will compete at nationals on Nov. 23 in Sacremento, California.

Lady Braves basketball calls to Coker in Conference Challenge

Coker scored 25 points off of turnovers and 22 points from inside the paint on the way to a 64-52 victory against the 25th-ranked UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon inside the Smith University Center.

The setback for the Braves (1-1) marks the third consecutive loss to Coker when playing at a neutral site. However, UNCP is 16-6 all-time when playing against the Cobras (2-0), who have won two out of the last three contests.

A layup from Mya Wasswa gave Coker an early 9-3 lead three minutes into the contest, but UNC Pembroke was able to make it a one possession game, 11-9, moments later with a layup from Tiana Spann with 3:44 left to play in the opening period. The Cobras scored the final five points of the frame to hold a 16-9 lead heading into the second quarter.

Kelci Adams knocked down a triple in transition as UNCP trailed 18-12, but Coker took a double-digit lead, 22-12, with a layup from McKaylee Allen with just under five minutes to go in the second quarter. Both teams shot better than 40% from the floor, but Coker held a slight 29-20 advantage as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

The Cobras started the second half on a 10-2 surge to lead 39-22 with 5:48 on the clock. UNCP used three points from Adams and a bucket from Anastasia Sinclair to cut its deficit back to 39-27, but Coker took its largest lead on the afternoon, 46-27, with a 3 from Shawnteena Tillman with less than a minute on the clock. Hannah Russell scored the final five points of the quarter for the Braves, as Coker held a 47-32 lead heading into the final stanza.

UNC Pembroke shot 41.6% from the floor in the fourth quarter and worked its deficit back to 57-46 with a fastbreak layup from Russell with 4:14 left to play in regulation. However, Coker scored the next six points and shot 60% from the floor to hold onto the lead.

Russell finished with a team-high 14 points on a 5-for-9 clip from the field. The senior grabbed five rebounds, had two assists and one block in 29 minutes of action.

Adams nearly registered a double-double with eight points and eight rebounds. The Fort Mill, S.C., native dished out four assists and added two steals.

Zaria Clark, Stella Mollica and Sinclair all added eight points for UNCP. Clark became the 22nd member of UNCP’s 1,000-point club.

The Black & Gold shot 40.4% from the floor, while Coker shot 39.6% from the field. The Cobras finished 8-for-24 from the perimeter, while the Braves were limited to just 1-for-10 from beyond the arc.

UNCP scored 32 points inside the paint and 16 points in transition.

The Braves will take part in the two-day Anderson Challenge beginning on Friday. UNCP will play host Anderson at 7 p.m. inside the Abney Athletic Center on Friday.

Braves volleyball back on track, defeats Barton on senior day

The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit .248 from the net and registered seven service aces to defeat Barton 3-1 (25-18, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21) on Saturday for senior day at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (12-17, 9-7 CC) snapped a two-game skid and have now won the last nine matches against Barton. The Bulldogs (7-17, 4-12 CC) have now lost their last two games and fall to 1-8 when playing on the road this season.

Tyler Patterson recorded her 1,000th career assist during Saturday’s game, totaling 27 assists and three aces in the match.

UNC Pembroke took an early 11-8 first-set lead with a service ace from Patterson, but Barton would eventually tie the score at 13 via a UNCP attack error. The Braves put together a 6-1 run to push their lead out to 19-14 and closed out the set on a 6-4 surge to win 25-18.

The Braves hit .324 from the net in the second set and took a commanding 16-6 lead highlighted by a 5-0 run. The Bulldogs worked their deficit back to 16-10, but the hosts answered with a 9-4 run to take the second set 25-14.

UNCP used a kill from McKenna Hayes to lead the third set 12-9, but BC worked its deficit back to 15-13 with a kill from Lauryn Pitt. Barton hit a match-best .378 from the net and used a 9-1 surge to control the set and lead 22-18, and won the set 25-20 to stay alive in the match.

The hosts capitalized on a Barton attack error to lead the fourth set 10-4, but Barton went on an 8-1 surge to take a slight 12-11 lead. The Braves answered with an 8-1 run, but the Bulldogs would continue to chip away at their deficit, 21-19, capped off with a BC service ace. UNC Pembroke scored four of the final six points to secure the match with a 25-21 win.

Precious Daley had 15 kills and five blocks for UNCP, Ruby Countryman had 12 kills and three blocks, Hayes had 11 kills and four blocks, Karagyn Durco had 15 assists, Abby Peduzzi had 16 digs, Savannah Whaley had 14 digs and two aces and Brette Doile had 14 digs.

The Braves will host Chowan on Tuesday for MVP Night for the final home regular season match. First serve is set for 6 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.