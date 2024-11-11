GREENWOOD, S.C. – The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team canned a school-record 19 3-pointers and shot 54.2% from the field on the way to a 93-74 victory over Lander on Sunday inside Horne Arena.

The victory for the Braves (1-3) snapped a three-game skid and marked the third consecutive win against Lander. The Bearcats (0-2) have now lost six out of the last seven contests against UNCP when playing in Greenwood.

UNC Pembroke used back-to-back 3s from Bradlee Haskell and JaJuan Carr to take a 16-7 lead at the 16-minute mark in the opening half. Lander went on an 11-2 run to tie the score at 18, but a fastbreak layup from Haskell stopped the run for the Bearcats with 11:13 on the clock. UNCP shot nearly 53% from the floor and used an 8-0 run and a triple from Quay Watson to send the teams to the locker rooms with the Braves leading 52-40.

Lander worked its deficit back to 58-52 with a fastbreak three from Dominic Stanford just four minutes into the second half. The Bearcats continue to chip away at the deficit, 63-60, with a layup from Greyson Pritzl, but the Braves padded their lead, 66-60, with a 3 from Haskell with 13:14 remaining in regulation. A triple from Josh Berenbaum sparked UNCP on a 16-2 surge to lead 90-71 with 2 1/2 minutes left on the clock.

Haskell scored a career-best 30 points on an 8-for-12 clip from the perimeter. The senior added five assists in 31 minutes of work.

Dallas Gardner also had a career-best 20 points on a 7-for-16 shooting performance. Gardner pulled down five rebounds and has a pair of assists.

Elijah Cobb recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

The Braves shot 52.8% from the perimeter making 19-of-36 attempts from the 3-point line.

UNCP held the lead for 93.9% of Sunday’s game.

The Braves will be back in action on Wednesday when they make the short trip to Fayetteville to take on Fayetteville State. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. inside the Felton J. Capel Arena.