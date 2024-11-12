PEMBROKE — The St. Pauls Bulldogs defeated Red Springs 28-8 Saturday at Purnell Swett to win the Vance Sampson Rudy Paul County Championship for Robeson County Parks & Recreation football. The team consists of fourth- through sixth-graders. The Bulldogs are led by head coach Demekyo Maxwell with assistant coaches Tayshaun Murphy and Seth Hunt.

“It was like deja vu walking on the field Saturday afternoon with one of my previous championship players as my defensive coordinator, Tayshaun Murphy, who also played in the 2021 state championship game against Salisbury (for St. Pauls High School)” Maxwell said. “RCPRD is where a lot of these athletes of the past, present and future come from. It’s a great feeling to see these kids go to the next level and win back-to-back championships at the middle school level and repeat it on the high-school level of play, such as Yoshua McBryde, Malikah Locklear and Jakhi Purcell.

“Win or lose, it’s all about developing these kids into great athletes teaching the basic fundamentals of football. I can almost bet that this group of kids will keep that legacy going — it’s something about football in St. Pauls.”