PEMBROKE — A fifth-place finish at the NCAA Southeast Regional race led UNC Pembroke sophomore Moureen Kimaiyo to being named to the United State Track & Field and Cross Country Association (USTFCCCA) All-Southeast Region Team, the organization announced Monday.

Kimaiyo turned in a school-record 6K time of 21:37.7 at the NCAA Regional race, and was the individual champion at the Conference Carolinas Championships on October 26.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must log a top-25 finish at their respective regional race.

The announcement marks the seventh-consecutive year women’s cross country has had an All-Region selection, and the second-consecutive year Kimaiyo has earned the honor.

Kimaiyo will now turn her attention to the NCAA Championships held on November 23 in Sacramento, California. Races are set to begin at 1 p.m. EST.

Rasberry named MEC Defensive Player of the Week

Playing a crucial role on the UNC Pembroke football team’s defense that allowed just 125 total offensive yards on Saturday, Marquis Raspberry has been named as the Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

The announcement marks the second defensive player of the week honor for the Braves this season. However, the honor is the first for Raspberry.

A native of Washington, D.C., Raspberry recorded four solo tackles on Saturday. The redshirt junior was responsible for one tackle for a loss of five yards, one sack for a loss of five yards and broke up one pass. The weekend was capped off for Raspberry with an interception.

Raspberry has 27 solo tackles and eight tackle assists this season