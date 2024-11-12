SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Fairmont native William McGirt will enjoy island life in Bermuda while competing in the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week.

The event begins Thursday, with McGirt set to tee off on hole No. 1 at 6:55 a.m. ET, paired with Richy Werenski and Cody Gribble. The trio will tee off at 11:25 a.m. ET on hole No. 10 in Friday’s second round.

McGirt, who is playing the 2024 season on conditional status, will make his first PGA Tour start since the Procore Championship in mid-September, where he missed the cut. It is his seventh start of the year.

McGirt has missed the cut in his last two starts after made cuts in his previous three, including a season-best tie for 25th at the ISCO Championship in July. He is currently ranked 209th in the FedExCup standings, with the top 125 at the conclusion of next week’s RSM Classic earning full status for 2025.

McGirt missed the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022 and finished tied for 59th last year. He has a scoring average of 68.83 in six rounds on the par-71 Port Royal Golf Course layout.

Seamus Power, Maverick McNealy and Mackenzie Hughes are among the tournament favorites; defending champion Camilo Villegas is also in the field.