PEMBROKE — Just accounting for her accomplishments on the field, coach Lars Andersson considers Anna Grossheim to be the greatest player in UNC Pembroke soccer history.

When you consider her remarkable off-field life, too, she becomes one of the most incredible people you’ll ever meet.

While her community involvement off the pitch is set to continue, Grossheim’s Braves soccer career will soon be coming to an end, with the Braves entering the Conference Carolinas Tournament semifinals this weekend in Browns Summit, beginning with Friday’s 1:45 p.m. semifinal against Francis Marion.

“Every game we have could be my last, Maria (Cancio’s) last and (Anna Bass’) last. Everybody on the team has the mindset of working to prolong that ‘last’ as long as we can, really giving it all for each other and going out and hopefully pulling out a win on Friday.”

Grossheim’s five-year run at UNCP has seen her earn All-America honors in three different seasons and from three different organizations, while also earning Academic All-America recognition. She was also the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year and the league’s tournament MVP in 2022, later winning Conference Carolinas Scholar Athlete of the Year recognition that season.

She owns one UNCP career record with 41 assists; her next goal will tie the school record of Melanie Cobb for goals, with 44. Her 11 multi-goal games is a school record, including a five-goal game — another record — which came on senior day against King on Oct. 26.

“There’s so much more to Anna than just a soccer player, but if you’re looking at purely just accomplishments, she will graduate as the most accomplished player in the history of our program,” Andersson said. “We’ve had some other players that have been All-Americans, that are in our UNCP Hall of Fame, etc., but she’s going to leave a hole that I don’t think one player is going to be able to fill. It’s going to have to be done by committee next year.”

“Getting an All-American award as a sophomore is pretty remarkable, but once you do it, that’s your new standard for yourself,” Grossheim said. “So trying to meet that standard and even surpass it every year has been my goal. Yes, it’s an individual goal, but you don’t get there by yourself; I think of it more as a team goal, and if the team’s doing well then normally I’m doing pretty well.”

What stats can’t measure, Andersson said, is Grossheim’s leadership.

“She’s a very honest leader, and that can be difficult to be,” Andersson said. “We talk about that all the time: isn’t brutal honesty better in the long run than giving people misinformation, but it can also be very difficult to do. … The goals, the assists, all of those things we’re going to miss, but we’re going to miss her leadership, maybe more than we will know until come August of 2025.”

“She takes care of her teammates, and that’s very important as a captain,” said fellow senior Maria Cancio. “She takes charge of things on the field and off the field, which helps us a lot mentally, and it prepares us for the game. I think she’s pretty friendly. I’ve been with her a year and a half and it’s been awesome. She’s pretty good, as a friend and as a captain.”

Being a leader and serving others extends far past the softball field for Grossheim. She works as an EMT with Robeson County EMS and is a volunteer firefighter in Red Springs, all while continuing her studies as she seeks a master’s degree in Public Administration.

It’s that combination of community involvement and on-field excellence that resulted in Grossheim being one of 30 finalists for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, which honors academic achievement, athletic excelllence, community service and leadership of athletes across all three NCAA divisions. The award’s recipient will be announced in January.

“What Anna does for this immediate community, as a volunteer firefighter, as an EMS … she’s helped deliver babies, she’s revived people, brought them back from the dead. There’s a reason that she’s one of the 30 candidates for NCAA Woman of the Year, because she’s a really, truly unique person,” Andersson said. “There’s so many layers to her uniqueness. She’s unique as a player, her fitness level is unique, her work ethic, her commitment to soccer, what she does outside of soccer, all of that. I don’t have anything to compare it with, so unique is the best word I can use to describe all of it.”

On top of everything else, Grossheim married Josh Duncan in April.

“He’s my biggest supporter, and I’m his,” Grossheim said. “We have times where we don’t see each other very much because we’re busy, but that is what it is and we make the moments we have together count. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

So how does Grossheim balance all the layers to her busy life?

“Sleep when you can and enjoy all of it,” she said. “If you’re not having fun doing any of those things, that’s just an unnecessary stressor in your life, so I try to approach everything with a positive, happy mindset. It’s not going to be joyous all the time by any means, but knowing that you’re there to help on the EMS side or fire, putting forth your best effort, not only on the field but in the field there too, just trying to make an impact where you can. If you’re not enjoying it, let it go, you don’t need to add unnecessary stress.”

While Grossheim has spent the last five years playing in Andersson’s program at UNCP, their relationship goes much further back; she was friends with Andersson’s neighbor, which then expanded to a friendship with the coach’s daughter, while growing up in Garner.

“I love that dude,” Grossheim said of Andersson. “He’s really morphed into like a father figure for me, on and off the field. We have a very good relationship, we respect each other. I’m at the point where, if I disagree with something I’ll call him out on it, and vice versa. It’s very mutual, and just built on respect.”

While Grossheim has been an All-American in each of the last three seasons and could potentially be again this year, success didn’t come as easily in her first season with the Braves.

“I came in … focusing too much on me, wanting to do well, wanting to succeed individually,” Grossheim said. “And I kind of focused on that rather than winning as a team. Had a chat with coaches, got humbled, heart-to-heart in their office and realized that my thinking wasn’t where it needed to be. Since that conversation things have turned around, and I want to give everything for these girls so it comes naturally.”

Perhaps its no coincidence that her personal turnaround came in the fall of 2021, the season in which the Braves also began a run of three straight Conference Carolinas Tournament championships. Now, they’re seeking a fourth straight title in this weekend’s tournament — and could become the first UNCP team to win a conference title in four consecutive seasons since the wrestling program won five straight from 1977-81.

For Grossheim and fellow seniors Cancio and Bass, it would be the perfect way to wrap up their time in the Braves program.

“We all want it so bad,” Grossheim said. “It’s my last round and I want to make it count. I want to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, but we’ve got to get through this first, keep making history. … It’s very hard to do, you’ve got a target on your shoulder and can you play under pressure, pretty much; it’s a test of character, but I think we’re up for it.”

Once the Conference Carolinas Tournament and, should they advance, the NCAA Tournament are complete, Grossheim will continue her studies and work with fire and EMS. She is training for any potential professional playing opportunities that may arise, with the new USL W League among the possibilities, she said; once her playing career is over, she plans to get her certification to become a critical care paramedic and treat patients on life-flight helicopters, which she describes as “what I’m doing, but at the next level.”

Andersson also says that he has an open door for any future involvement Grossheim wants to have in the Braves program.

“I hope she stays in this area, and I know she’s interested in eventually being a life-flight med, and I hope she does that, she would be amazing at it,” Andersson said. “And she’s a player that I hope to continue to involve, if she’s in this area and Anna can spread herself so thin maybe she can give us a little sliver of that. … I would love for her to continue to be a part of it in some coaching capacity, because she has so much to offer.”

