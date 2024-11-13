ST. PAULS — East Duplin may come into Friday’s first-round 2A state playoff game at St. Pauls as a No. 25 seed with a .500 record this season. But the Panthers bring past playoff success and a recent stretch of strong play into the contest, meaning it won’t be an easy draw for the Bulldogs.

The postseason tilt is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

“What a great program we get to play,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “They’re a championship pedigree. The last time we played those guys, years ago, it didn’t fare well for us. So we’re excited about playing East Duplin, because they’re a championship pedigree. Getting past them will mean a lot, because it just solidifies that our program has just taken another step in the right direction.”

East Duplin (5-5) has an even record, both overall and in East Central Conference play, this season. The program has had much more success very recently, though, winning the 2A state championship in 2022 and winning at least one state playoff game in three straight seasons, including a second-round appearance last season.

“The challenge is, they’re never going to quit,” Setzer said. “We talked about that, they’re going to get off the bus ready to play, they’re going to get on the bus ready to play. They’re not going to be a quit mentality team, so we’ve got to play four quarters and worry about St. Pauls. We can’t worry about their feelings on the other sideline, because they’re a very good football team with a lot of good history, so they know how to win ballgames. They’re not the kind of team that you get up on them and they hang their head.”

The Panthers do enter playing their best ball of the season, having won three of their last four games by scoring 49 points or more in each of those contests. The loss in that stretch came in a 21-15 nailbiter against Wallace-Rose Hill, which is the No. 4 seed in the 2A East Region in these playoffs.

“They’re playing real good football,” Setzer said. “They already know, you take those records and throw them in the trash. I think they come out of a very competitive league, and so we’ve got to understand that. So the best thing for St. Pauls football guys is to take their record, throw it in the trash, take our record, throw it in the trash, and let’s go play some football.”

St. Pauls (8-2), the No. 8 seed in the 2A East Region, earned an automatic playoff berth after winning the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship, winning a de facto championship game over Midway 59-22 in the regular-season finale.

After facing one wing-T team in Midway, they’ll now face another as East Duplin runs a similar scheme.

“I thought the wing-T that Midway played is very good and a lot similar to (East Duplin),” Setzer said. “So I think that gives us some confidence going into the game. And also it helps us because the wing-T, or any kind of offense, if you don’t see it for a while, it hurts you. So the fact that we’ve kind of seen it, on the level of Midway, it really helps us moving forward.”

East Duplin has rushed for over 3,000 yards for the season and 304.1 yards per game. Ten players have seven carries or more for the Panthers, led by Shawn Davis (1,070 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns), Aaron Hall (600 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns) and Keeshon McKinnie (486 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns).

“They do what they do and they do it well. It’s like Novocaine — it’s going to work at some point in time, you’ve just got to make sure they don’t shoot you too heavy with the Novocaine,” Setzer said. “That’s what we tell the guys, it’s what they do. The wing-T is really built on being patient and not getting out of hand with big plays and things like that. The thing about them is they make a lot of big plays, but I think they’re just as comfortable with jabbing you.

East Duplin’s offense will face a St. Pauls defense that has allowed just 11.6 points per game this season, the program’s best mark since 1993.

Offensively, while St. Pauls runs a more balanced system, they’ve nonetheless rushed for nearly as many yards this season as the Panthers, led by Yoshua McBryde (1,538 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns), with Theophilus Setzer (1,266 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 853 rushing yards, eight rushing touchdowns) making an impact through the air and on the ground.

The Bulldogs will go up against a Panthers defense that has allowed 22.9 points per game this season but just 10.3 per contest in the last four games. Linebackers Jordan Hall (106 tackles, eight tackles for loss) and Luke Hughes (101 tackles, eight tackles for loss) are among the unit’s leaders.

“Their defense reminds me a lot of Purnell Swett,” Mike Setzer said. “They’ve got the same kind of linebackers. (Hughes), he looks like (Charles) Wilkes over there at Purnell Swett, he kind of moves the same way. They’re big, solid kind of guys; they’ve got some solid guys on defense. They’ve got a couple juggernauts on the D-line that can move well and flow well.”

St. Pauls will be home through at least the second round, should they advance. The St. Pauls-East Duplin winner will take on the winner between No. 9 Nash Central and No. 24 West Craven in next week’s second round.

East Duplin has won all four meetings all-time between the programs. This includes first-round playoff matchups in both 2009, a 41-7 Panthers win, and 2017, a 54-14 decision favoring East Duplin.

St. Pauls was the only Robeson County program to qualify for the state playoffs when the NCHSAA released brackets on Sunday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.