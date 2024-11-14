PEMBROKE — After recording a pair of NCAA B Standard times over the weekend, Fabiana Pesce has been named as the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week, league officials announced Wednesday.

Pesce won two individual events and swam the anchor leg on a pair of relay teams that took top honors as well. The newcomer won the 50-yard Freestyle and the 100-yard Freestyle. Pesce also swam anchor legs on two relay teams that claimed runner-up finishes.

In the 50-yard Freestyle, Pesce recorded her first NCAA B Standard time of the season with a mark of 22.50. The Caracas, Venezuela native closed out the weekend with an NCAA B Standard time in the 100-yard Freestyle beating the field with a time of 51.39.