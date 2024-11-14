PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke wrestling team faced a 19-14 deficit with two matches remaining, but wins from Nigel Williams and Massimo Sullivan secured the narrow 21-19 victory for the Braves in Conference Carolinas wrestling action Wednesday night at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (2-0, 2-0 CC) improved to 9-1 in the all-time series with the Tornado (0-1, 0-1 CC).

Bryson Harper got the Braves on the board first with a decision victory at 125 pounds, before King would take the 133 and 141 pound bouts. Ninth-ranked Jake Piccirilli cut into the King lead with a dominating 21-3 tech. fall win at 149 pounds, while King answered with a decision win at 157 pounds to stretch the lead once again. Will Lowery’s reverse pin in the 165-pound match gave the lead back to the Braves, while a King win at 174 pounds saw the lead change once more. A Tornado win by decision at 184 pounds took the King lead to 19-14, before Williams kept the Black & Gold alive with a victory at 197 pounds. Sullivan would then clinch the UNCP win in the heavyweight bout with a convincing major decision victory.

The Braves will be back in action Saturday, as they hit the road to West Virginia to take on Bluefield State in another Conference Carolinas dual match. Wrestling action is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

Braves volleyball near perfect in victory over Chowan

The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit .309 from the net and recorded a season-high 13 service aces on the way to a 3-0 (25-3, 25-7, 25-19) sweep against Chowan on Tuesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (13-17, 10-7 CC) have now won their last two matches and improve to 15-1 all-time against Chowan. The Hawks (4-21, 2-16 CC) have now lost their last six matches and fall to 1-8 when playing on the road this season.

UNC Pembroke was .429 from the net in the first set and scored 12 of the first 13 points of the match to take an early lead. A service error from UNC Pembroke stopped the run, but the Braves scored 13 of the next 14 points to take the opening set 25-3.

The Braves hit a match-best .458 from the net in the second set and used a kill from Savannah Whaley to lead 9-3. UNC Pembroke extended its lead out to 16-4 via a 7-1 surge, but Chowan scored the next three points to cut into its deficit 16-7 with a kill from Rosa Lynn Collier. The hosts scored the final nine points of the set to win 25-7 and take a two-set lead.

UNCP scored five-straight points to lead the third set 10-5, but the Hawks cut their deficit back to 10-7 with an ill-timed UNC Pembroke attack error. The hosts put together an 11-6 run to extend their lead out to 21-13, but Chowan answered with a 6-1 run of their own to trail 22-19. The Braves won the final three points of the set to win 25-19 and close out the match.

Ruby Countryman had nine kills and two blocks for UNCP, McKenna Hayes had seven kills, three blocks and five aces, Whaley had seven kills, 12 digs and three aces, Tyler Patterson had 24 assists and four blocks, Brette Doile had three aces and Abby Peduzzi and Karagyn Durco had 10 kills each.

The Braves will play their final regular season match on Wednesday when they travel to Spartanburg, S.C., to face Converse. First serve is set for 7 p.m. inside the Tom & Tracy Hannah Gym.