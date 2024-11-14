FAYETTEVILLE — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team shot an impressive 55.8% from the field, but Fayetteville State went 23-of-32 from the free throw line to defeat the Braves 76-75 on Wednesday evening inside the Felton J. Capel Arena.

The setback for the Braves (1-4) snapped a 10-game winning streak against Fayetteville State. The victory Broncos (2-1) marked the first home win against UNCP in the last five contests.

UNC Pembroke shot 63.4% in the first half and took a 12-8 lead with a jumper in the paint from Joe’l Pettiford just under the 14-minute mark. Myles Pierre cut the Fayetteville State deficit back to 12-11 with a triple, but the Braves pushed their lead out to 17-11 with buckets from Bradlee Haskell and Pettiford. UNCP took the largest lead of the contest, 32-20, with a layup from Pettiford at the six-minute mark, but Fayetteville State closed out the half on a 19-6 run to send the teams to the locker rooms with the score knotted at 39 apiece.

UNCP got a quick start to the second half, scoring the first seven points of the frame to lead 44-39 after a jumper from JaJuan Carr at the 17:39 mark. The Broncos tied the score at 55 apiece with a Tairell Fletcher layup, but UNCP scored the next two baskets to gain a 59-55 advantage with 9 1/2 minutes remaining in regulation. The hosts put together a 17-8 run to lead 72-67 with three minutes on the clock, but the Braves answered with an 8-2 run capped off with a triple from Haskell to take a slight 75-74 lead with 36 seconds on the clock. Javon Fletcher made a pair of free throws to give FSU a one-point lead, as JaJuan Carr’s attempt at a game-winning shot missed as time expired.

Haskell finished with a team-best 21 points. The senior surpassed the 1,000-point mark and becomes the 40th member of the elite group in program history.

Carr chipped in 20 points on an 8-for-14 showing from the field. Carr pulled down four rebounds, had two assists and one steal.

Newcomer Pettiford came off of the bench an turned in a career-best 17 points on a perfect 8-for-8 shooting performance. The redshirt junior nearly recorded a double-double with seven rebounds.

UNCP scored 42 points from inside the paint; Fayetteville State scored 26 points in the paint while shooting 46.9% for the game. The Braves were 12-for-16 at the free-throw line.

FSU was 7-for-16 from the perimeter, while UNCP was 5-for-19 from deep.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they host Virginia State for Greek Day. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Tickets can be purchased at UNCPBraves.com/tickets.