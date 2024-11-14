Unfortunately for Robeson County, four of the five high school football programs saw their seasons come to an end when the regular season concluded on Nov. 1.

But for one, the postseason is just beginning as St. Pauls gets set to kick off the 2A state playoffs on Friday at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium.

Each game will be a one-game season in itself, with the right to play again determined by which team emerges from a 48-minute battle.

Here is a prediction for what will happen in St. Pauls’ game, plus some other predicted scores from around the Sandhills:

Last week: 3-1

Season: 34-6

East Duplin at St. Pauls

The first thing St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said when I asked his thoughts Monday about his team’s first-round playoff matchup was “what a great program we get to play” in East Duplin. And that compliment is more than warranted, with the Panthers being a tradition-rich program that won the 2A state championship in 2022 and has advanced in the playoffs in three straight seasons — “championship pedigree” that Setzer was quick to point out as well.

In addition to that comfortability in big games, East Duplin comes in playing good football despite a 5-5 record this season; the Panthers have won three of their last four games, with a close loss to East Central Conference champion Wallace-Rose Hill as the only blemish in the last month.

East Duplin has scored 49 points or more in its three wins during that late-season surge, as the wing-T has been efficient for the Panthers. But in beating Midway in its last game to win the Southeastern Athletic Conference title, St. Pauls proved that it can stop wing-T teams that came to town on a hot streak.

The Panthers defense has allowed 10.3 points per game over the last four games, but has also allowed some big numbers earlier in the season. And St. Pauls has been a hard offense to stop when playing up to its capabilities, which it’s done a better and better job of as the season has gone on.

East Duplin is certainly good enough to stay in this game, and St. Pauls shouldn’t expect an easy win. But I do think that the Bulldogs are better on both sides of the ball, and that will show in the overall result by the end of the evening on Friday.

St. Pauls 35, East Duplin 22

Other Sandhills-area games

4A

No. 4 Richmond 35, No. 29 Topsail 13

No. 7 Jack Britt 34, No. 26 Wake Forest 7

No. 23 Hillside 28, No. 10 Overhills 20

No. 12 Pinecrest 38, No. 21 New Hanover 30

No. 11 Millbrook 33, No. 22 South View 20

No. 9 Apex Friendship 49, No. 24 Pine Forest 28

No. 6 New Bern 36, No. 27 Gray’s Creek 21

3A

No. 2 Seventy-First 42, No. 31 Croatan 7

No. 8 Terry Sanford 48, No. 25 South Central 14

No. 9 Union Pines 35, No. 24 Scotland 34

No. 13 Cape Fear 31, No. 20 Southern Alamance 21

No. 14 Southern Nash 35, No. 19 Harnett Central 28

No. 7 White Oak 40, No. 26 Lee County 20

No. 1 Havelock 40, No. 32 Westover 6

2A

No. 2 Whiteville 49, No. 31 Pasquotank County 7

No. 14 South Columbus 50, No. 19 Kinston 28

No. 16 Midway 42, No. 17 Greene Central 24

1A

No. 6 North Moore 56, No. 27 Union 6

No. 15 East Bladen 34, No. 18 Southeast Halifax 26

No. 14 KIPP Pride 42, No. 19 West Columbus 20

