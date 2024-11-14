LUMBERTON — The Robeson County middle school football championship is set for next week.

Lumberton Junior High School will face St. Pauls Middle School for the championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lumberton High School’s Alton G. Brooks Stadium.

St. Pauls has won the county championship the last three years. The Bulldogs beat Orrum 24-14 in Wednesday’s semifinal.

Lumberton Jr. High also reached the championship in 2022. The Vikings defeated Littlefield, a 2023 finalist, by a 34-14 score in Wednesday’s other semifinal. LJHS last won the county championship in 2009.