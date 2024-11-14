Lumberton wrestling coaches Teague Little, left, and James Bell, right, look on during Wednesday’s match against St. Pauls in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — As the Lumberton wrestling team competed in the first match of the season Wednesday, coach James Bell was focused on his team simply getting used to the competition again.

As the Pirates did so, the on-mat result was certainly strong.

Lumberton beat visiting St. Pauls 81-0 in a dual-team match that was the season opener for both clubs.

“No matter the opponent, it’s good to get back into the routine of making weight at 5 o’clock, wrestling at 6,” Bell said. “That’s something you don’t really see outside of high school wrestling. So no matter what the situation is, just getting back into the routine, getting back to real matches, dealing with the new scoring system we have, getting used to all that was kind of the big thing for today.”

The Pirates won every match by either pin, technical fall or forfeit.

“They’re the best in the state and we’re going to see them again at the end of the year, so it’s a good assessment of where we need to be,” St. Pauls coach Kevin Inman said. “I told our guys, they don’t do anything magical, they do it really, really good. They do the same moves, and they’re intense about it. So that lets us know where we need to go as far as how we practice and how we prepare.”

Travelian Hall, the 4A state champion at 106 pounds last season, won the first contested match of the dual by beating St. Pauls’ Chayton Smiling in the 113-pound bout in second-round pin. Alexander Moody (120 pounds) followed by pinning the Bulldogs’ Kayden Bondurant in 46 seconds.

“(Hall) had a good match with one of their better guys, (Moody) had a good match with a returner,” Bell said. “Those were the two big returners they had on their team, so those were good to see them get back into the swing of things and do well.”

“I know the kid, so we were having fun, but I was also taking it serious, so I just want to be humble, not being cocky or anything,” Hall said. “I was just working on my sweeps, my knee pounds, chasing the leg and everything. Once I got on top I didn’t want to rush too much; I waited until the second round to get the pin, and that’s what I wanted, I got my pin.”

Through the middle portion of the dual, Lumberton got three technical-fall victories. Trenyce Campbell-Bethea beat Brandon Tuggle at 132, Damicquen Powell topped Nicholas Walters at 138 and Aaron Ellison defeated Landon Ward at 150.

“Trenyce, this is his second year of really being in it, so good to see him get back — it was good to see everybody get back into it, because some of these guys have been in football, they haven’t really been able to wrestle. Our 138, (Damicquen Powell),” Bell said. “(Aaron Ellison) is our incoming freshman that’s going to do big things. … High school wrestling is different, it’s a big shift, it’s a big change, and he’s one of those guys we’ve got to make sure — he’s been doing it long enough he kind of understands how it works, but he doesn’t know the specifics of high school wrestling. It’s good to see him getting back in there.”

Lumberton senior James Ellison, one of the team’s veterans, was glad to compete alongside his brother on the varsity team for the first time.

“It’s something,” James Ellison said. “He’s grown a lot since we all started wrestling in the fifth grade, so it’s good to be on a team with him, seeing this is my last year.”

James Ellison pinned Ruben Juarez at 190 and Avery McNeil pinned Adan Hernandez in just 20 seconds at 215.

“It felt really good (to be out there),” James Ellison said. “Just me working on what I’ve been working on all the offseason. It’s nothing that special, honestly.”

“I’m excited to see what this year will look like for (McNeil),” Bell said. “I think he’s been on a steady rise over the last two years, so I’d like to see what his senior year turns out to be. He’s going to be a big anchor on the team for us.”

Lumberton’s Amy Ortiz (106), Bryan James (126), Ahdaren Toney (144), Juan Villalobos (157), Kene Black (165), Dexter Stephens (175) and Taylor Martin (285) each won by forfeit.

Both teams know that Wednesday’s match was just the start of a marathon season, with 50 or more matches still to come for top wrestlers. Lumberton will compete in the Viking Invitational at Union Pines starting on Friday.

“Hopefully we can do more big things as a team,” Hall said. “I want to see us try to get the title in states and really make it big as everyone keeps on doing what they’ve got to do, taking care of their diet and keep on wrestling the same way, and even just so, improving, even me, I still want to improve, get everything right no matter what.”

That also applies on the Bulldogs’ side, as they’ll look to learn from Wednesday’s result and improve through the rest of their schedule.

“We’re going to grow. They’re a good group of kids. Our captains have done a really good job of leading them and they’re first-year captains, so I’m very proud of them. They work, they didn’t quit.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles