FAIRMONT — The on-court battles between the Fairmont and St. Pauls girls basketball teams in recent years have been intense, but have also been based on a healthy respect between the two programs.

It’s with that sense of respect that former St. Pauls coach Mike Moses, now an assistant coach at Winston-Salem State, recruited Fairmont’s Taniya Simms.

Simms signed to play for the Rams on Thursday, ending her recruitment just before the start of her senior season for the Golden Tornadoes.

“I like Winston the school, and I wanted to play under Coach Mike (Moses),” Simms said. “We had to build a bond. Everybody thinks they’ve got that St. Pauls and Fairmont beef, but we don’t. But we’ve built a bond out of that, and it’s going great.”

Moses’ interest in Simms was piqued after the Robeson County Shootout last year — when Fairmont, incidentally, beat St. Pauls in the championship — when Moses was at North Carolina A&T. After he joined the staff at Winston-Salem State, which competes in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in NCAA Division II, that interest continued on the other end of the Piedmont Triad, and culminated in an offer from the Rams and a commitment and signing from Simms.

“I know a lot of times people like to — because we’ve coached against each other, people will play that St. Pauls rivalry thing,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “But we stayed in contact after he left, and we’ve been on the (AAU) circuit together with him recruiting.”

Simms attended a football game at the school earlier this fall and committed on the spot, she said.

“I went to their camp, and when I first stepped foot on their campus I liked the whole environment,” Simms said. “I committed, and I think that’s the best decision I ever made.”

The 6-foot forward averaged 15.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game for the Golden Tornadoes last winter as a junior, helping lead the team to a share of the Southeastern Athletic Conference regular-season championship and the tournament title. Fairmont also reached the second round of the 2A state playoffs.

“They’re getting a hard worker,” Thompson said. “They’re getting somebody that loves the gym, loves to get better, passionate about winning. I don’t know too many people who work as hard as she works. If she can just keep her focus on what’s important and don’t get caught up in other things, she’ll be a big piece of what Winston is doing.”

Simms signing comes one day before the Golden Tornadoes’ season opener Friday at Lumberton, allowing her to focus on her senior season without any distractions from the recruiting process.

“It was very important, because now I can just important on the basketball in high school and not have to worry about college,” Simms said. “When college comes, I’m going to make sure I’m on my A-game for college, but for high school, I’ve got to make sure I’m on point and just worry about that.”

“She can just go out there and play basketball,” Thompson said. “There’s no more trying to chase anything, trying to get anything; there’s nothing left to prove to anyone. The hard work has definitely paid off.”

Simms’ sister Myasia Simms, who graduated from Fairmont this spring, is currently playing collegiately at Fayetteville Tech.

