SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit .205 from the net and used double-digit kills from Ruby Countryman and Abby Peduzzi on the way to a 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23) victory against Converse on Wednesday evening inside the Tom & Tracy Hannah Gym.

The Braves (14-17, 11-7 CC) have now won their last three matches and improve to 12-5 all-time against Converse. The Valkyries (19-9, 13-5 CC) have now lost four out of their last five contests.

UNC Pembroke jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the opening set, and would eventually take a commanding 16-9 advantage following a kill from Countryman. Converse used an 8-3 surge to cut away at its deficit, 19-17, but UNCP pushed its lead out to 23-18 after an ill-timed attack error from Converse. The Valkyries scored the next four points to trail just 23-22, but the Braves scored two of the final three points to take the opening set 25-23.

The hosts took a 7-3 advantage in the second set following blocks from AC Garbade and Tori Barr, but UNCP would tie the score at 8-8 with a Converse attack error moments later. Converse ran its lead out to 16-13 via a kill from Barr, but the Braves stayed in the set and locked the score at 21 apiece with a kill from Katelynn Swain. CU finished the set on a 4-1 scoring advantage to win the second set 25-22.

A kill from Alayah Robertson gave Converse an early 10-8 lead in the third set, but UNC Pembroke put together a 5-1 run to gain a 13-11 lead following a kill from Countryman. The Valkyries capitalized on a UNCP attack error to take a slight 15-14 lead, but the Braves closed out the set on a 10-5 surge to win 25-19 and take a 2-1 match lead.

Peduzzi’s kill gave UNCP an 11-6 fourth-set advantage, but CU rattled off six straight points to gain a slight 12-11 lead. The hosts pushed their lead out to 22-16 following a 10-5 run, but the next six points went to UNC Pembroke to tie the score at 22, and would win three straight points polished off with a kill from Peduzzi to win the set 25-23 and end the match.

Peduzzi had 13 kills and two aces for UNCP, Countryman had 10 kills and three blocks, McKenna Hayes had eight kills and two blocks, Tyler Patterson had 38 assists and 14 digs, Brette Doile had 20 digs, Savannah Whaley had 15 digs, Precious Daley had three blocks and Karagyn Durco had two aces.

The Braves will host the first and second rounds of the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Sunday. UNCP will play the winner of Shorter and Belmont Abbey at 4:30 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.