ATHENS, W.Va. — When a team has advance knowledge of when its last game will be, its objective in that contest is to play its best possible game and finish the season with a strong result.

For the UNC Pembroke football team, after struggling on the road all season, that would also mean exorcising some of those demons and finally playing up to their potential away from Grace P. Johnson Stadium. The Braves will finish the 2024 season with a 1 p.m. matchup Saturday at Concord.

“I think we’ve talked all week, just about finishing the season the right way,” Trying to play our best game on the road for the season. Obviously we’re a totally different team (at home) than we are the road, and we’re trying to get those things figured out. Just like always, we’re going to have to show up and play well and not be the team we have been the other five times we’ve gone on the road.”

UNCP (5-5, 5-3 Mountain East Conference) is 4-1 at home and 1-4 on the road this season. The Braves have won five of their last six games after an 0-4 start to the season, but four of those five wins came at home.

A quick start, Hall says, is the key to a better road performance in Saturday’s finale.

“I think we have to have good energy, from the time we get up tomorrow at the hotel and have pregame meal and travel to Concord Stadium, and I think we just have to be in a good place mentally, and I think if we can start fast and create some havoc on defense, score some points on offense and just sort of get the thing going, I think we have a shot to finish strong,” Hall said.

Saturday’s game marks the last game for UNCP as an associate member of the MEC, finishing a five-season run in the league. As Conference Carolinas sponsors football for the first time in 2025, the Braves will join that league, which they are a member of in all other sports.

Hall has been the Braves head coach for the last two of those seasons, but also played in the MEC at Urbana and served as an assistant coach in the league at his alma mater.

“Being at Chowan and being in the CIAA for so long, it was good to be in a new conference and playing against some new teams,” Hall said. “I think it’s a solid league and I’ve enjoyed my two years (in it). Definitely looking forward to being in Conference Carolinas next year; I think that’s going to be exciting, it’s going to be good for our program from a travel perspective. I think there’s definitely positives to the change.”

Concord (1-9, 1-7 MEC) has lost 17 of its last 19 games since a 9-2 season in 2022. The Mountain Lions’ lone win this season came in a 33-31 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan on Oct. 26; since, they’ve lost an away game to Fairmont State, 34-19, and a home matchup against Wheeling, 50-30.

Concord’s offense has scored the least points in the MEC, 16.9 per contest, and its defense has allowed the third-most points in the league, 36.0 per game.

The run game has been a big issue for the Mountain Lions on both sides of the ball; their 209.1 rushing yards allowed per game is the second-worst mark in the MEC and the 14th-worst nationally in Division II, while their 90.8 rushing yards per game is also the second-worst average in the MEC. The run game has also been a strength on both sides for UNCP in recent weeks, including a 252-rushing-yard day by the Braves offense in last week’s 58-17 win over Frostburg State while the team’s defense also held their opponents to 30 rushing yards.

“That’s one of the things we talked about is winning the line of scrimmage and making sure they continue to struggle in the run game, and for us to continue what we’ve been doing rushing the football,” Hall said. “I think there’s some things there for us offensively to be able to do that, and I think we match up well defensively to be able to take the run away, but we’re going to have to play sound and execute the game plan on both sides, and play with great effort and physicality, and I think if we do that we’ll be able to stop them up front and then obviously run the football.”

Concord has had two quarterbacks play significant time this season, with Kameron Howard throwing for 1,152 yards and seven touchdowns and Blayne Ferguson throwing for 913 yards and five touchdowns. Marcus Striggles (538 receiving yards, one touchdown) and Jake Roberts (416 receiving yards, four touchdowns) are the key receiving targets, while J.Q. Brown (627 rushing yards, five touchdowns) is the team’s leading rusher.

Linebacker Ryker Brown (76 tackles, eight tackles for loss) and defensive back Kendall Bournes (72 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions) are among the Mountain Lions’ defensive leaders.

UNCP set a school scoring record, which has sense been broken, in last year’s win over Concord, a 68-21 decision in Pembroke; two years ago, also in Pembroke, the Mountain Lions won a thrilling, five-overtime shootout, 58-56. The all-time series is even at 5-5, with the home team winning seven of the 10 meetings.

