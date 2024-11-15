SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — William McGirt shot his best round of 2024 Friday, leaving him inside the top 20 at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

The Fairmont native fired a 5-under-par 66 in the tournament’s second round. He is 6 under for the tournament after a 1-under 70 on Thursday, and is currently tied for 20th. The second round was suspended due to darkness, with a few players still to complete their rounds on Saturday morning.

McGirt is six strokes behind Justin Lower, who leads the tournament after back-to-back rounds of 65.

McGirt’s hot round featured eight birdies, including a span of four in a row and six in seven holes in the middle of his round.

After starting on the 10th hole, he made birdie at the 14th and 15th holes, but gave those strokes back with double bogey on the par-3 16th. But he responded by making birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, then after making the turn continued the streak with birdies on the first and second holes, then again on the fourth and fifth, moving to 6 under for the round and briefly into the top 10 for the tournament. He made bogey on the par-3 eighth hole.

McGirt birdied the last two holes of Thursday’s round to turn a 1-over-par score through the first 16 holes into a 1-under-par 70. He made four birdies and three bogeys in the round.

The 66 was McGirt’s best score in a competitive round on the PGA Tour in almost exactly one year, matching a 66 he shot in the final round of the RSM Classic on Nov. 19, 2023.

McGirt is playing the 2024 season on conditional status and entered the week 209th in the FedExCup standings, well off the top-125 number to gain full status for 2025. He is currently projected to move to 194th in the standings based his tournament position.

Robby Shelton and Ryan Moore sit at 10 under par, tied for second two strokes behind Lower. Sam Ryder and Kevin Kisner are tied for fourth at 9 under; major champion Francesco Molinari headlines a group of four players tied for sixth at 8 under.