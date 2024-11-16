BROWNS SUMMIT — Anna Grossheim’s goal in the 71st minute gave UNC Pembroke the equalizer, but J.G. Garon’s goal with 51 seconds remaining gave the Patriots the win in Conference Carolinas Tournament semifinal action Friday afternoon at Truist Soccer Complex.

Grossheim tied the UNCP career record for goals with her 44th, tying the mark of UNCP Hall of Famer Melanie Cobb. She scored UNCP’s lone goal, while tallying a game-high four shots and a game-high tying two shots on goal.

The Braves (9-4-4) moved to 5-7-5 in the all-time series with the Patriots (11-2-4), while also falling to 7-1 in Conference Carolinas Tournament matches.

The Black & Gold must now rely on an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament; they sat in the eighth spot in the regional rankings entering the conference tournament, with eight bids available for the NCAA Southeast Regional, but one automatic berth to come from the winner of the Belmont Abbey-Francis Marion conference championship game. The selection show is set for Monday night at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on NCAA.com.

In the third minute, FMU’s Krystina Syragakis had her shot blocked by Anna Bass, but the deflection went to a wide open Tehya Dave’, who found the back of the net from just outside the six-yard box to give the Patriots an early 1-0 lead.

Grossheim netted a rare Olimpico goal on a Braves corner kick to knot the match at 1-1 in the 71st minute.

With less than a minute remaining, Syragakis once again had her shot blocked, while the deflection went to an open Garon in front of the net who sent it home to give the Patriots the game-winner.

Bass tied her career high with six saves.

The Braves tallied 14 shots with nine on goal, while Francis Marion recorded 15 shots with eight on goal.