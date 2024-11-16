ANDERSON, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team held off a late run by Anderson and used a big 3 from Kelci Adams to defeat the Trojans 69-64 on Friday evening inside the Abney Athletic Center as part of the Anderson Challenge.

The Braves (2-1) had four players score in double-figures and scored 15 second chance points. The last two contests for the Trojans (1-2) have been decided by a total of eight points.

UNC Pembroke jumped out to an early 10-5 lead with a jumper from Maya Hood with just under four minutes on the clock, but Anderson would go on a 7-1 run to lead 12-11 with a layup from Leslie Marios at the two-minute mark. The Braves closed out the period on a 7-4 advantage to lead 18-17 following a layup at the buzzer from Stella Mollica.

The Braves shot 60% from the floor in the second quarter and used back-to-back buckets from Tiana Spann to push their lead out to 26-23 halfway through the period. The Trojans cut their deficit back to 32-29 with a running layup from Izzy Proffitt, but Hannah Russell sparked the offense on a 7-0 run to end the half capped off with a triple from Adams to send the teams to the locker rooms with UNCP leading 39-29.

A pair of free throws from Zaria Clark padded the lead for UNC Pembroke, 45-39 just four minutes into the frame, but Anderson shot 47% from the floor in the period and scored the next five points to trail just 45-44 with three minutes on the clock. UNCP scored the next four points, but AU closed out the quarter on an 8-0 run capped off with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead 52-49 heading into the final stanza.

Anderson took what would be its largest lead of the night, 57-53, with a triple from Peytyn Oliver just two minutes into the quarter. Hannah Russell got the UNCP offense started on a 10-2 run that was fueled by back-to-back 3s from Kelci Adams and a tip in from Anastasia Sinclair, to give the Braves a 63-59 advantage with 4:39 remaining in regulation. Both teams struggled offensively for the next few minutes, but Anderson broke the silence with a 5-0 run to lead 64-63 with 27 seconds remaining. Kelci Adams canned a 3 seconds later to give the Braves the lead for good as UNCP made good on three of their final four free throw attempts.

Adams finished with a game-high 17 points. The graduate student logged her second-career double-double with a team-best 11 rebounds.

Spann came off the bench to finished with a career-high 12 points on a 6-for-8 shooting performance.

Russell added 13 points on a 6-for-9 showing from the field and pulled down four rebounds.

Clark also posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The senior added three assists and two steals.

UNC Pembroke outscored Anderson in every quarter except for the third quarter. The Braves shot 36.5% from the field while the Trojans shot 38.1%.

UNCP finished Friday’s game 19-for-25 from the charity stripe, while AU was 12-for-26 from the line. The Braves picked up 32 points from inside the paint and 13 points from Anderson’s 16 turnovers.

The Braves will close out weekend competition at the Anderson Challenge on Saturday against Georgia Southwestern. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. inside the Abney Athletic Center in Anderson, S.C.