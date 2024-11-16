LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team got its season underway with a 43-35 home win over Fairmont Friday at the newly-minted Coach Danny Graham Court.

Fairmont (0-1) led 14-5 after the first quarter, but Lumberton (1-0) outscored the Golden Tornadoes 15-5 in the second quarter to take a 20-19 halftime lead. This included a 7-0 Pirates run early in the second quarter to pull within two points, and a 5-1 spurt over the final 1:16 to take the lead into break.

Lumberton outscored Fairmont 18-12 in the third and took a 38-31 lead into the fourth. The Pirates outscored the Golden Tornadoes 5-4 in a defensive struggle of a fourth quarter.

The Pirates got to the free-throw line 28 times, but made just 10 of them; Fairmont was 6-for-12 at the stripe.

Lumberton’s Nate Lawson scored 15 points to lead all scorers. Jaiden Shephard had 11 points with seven rebounds for the Pirates, Amare Jones had eight points with six rebounds and Chris Hammonds had six points and seven rebounds.

Landon Cummings scored 11 points for the Golden Tornadoes, Xavier Johnson had nine points and Ayden Cummings scored eight. Tariq Leggett had a team-high seven rebounds.

Fairmont plays Tuesday at Seventy-First, while Lumberton hosts Hoke County on Wednesday. The teams face off again on Friday in Fairmont.

Lady Tornadoes top Pirates

The Fairmont girls basketball team used a big early lead with a strong defensive first half to defeat Lumberton 62-45 Friday.

Fairmont (1-0) took a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, holding Lumberton (0-1) to two field goals in the period. The Pirates made just one second-quarter field goal as the Golden Tornadoes outscored them 16-2 in the quarter and took a 33-10 lead at halftime.

Fairmont led 51-25 at the end of the third before Lumberton outscored the Golden Tornadoes 20-11 in the fourth.

Taniya Simms scored 22 points and 11 rebounds for Fairmont, one day after her signing ceremony to play collegiately at Winston-Salem State. Aaliyah Duran scored 11 points and Lyric McNair had seven points with eight rebounds as the pair of Fairmont freshman made their high school debuts. Miah Smith scored 11 points and Niah Smith added six for the Golden Tornadoes.

Andrea Brown led Lumberton with 23 points and eight rebounds, Charley Whitley scored nine points and Gabby Locklear scored six points for the Pirates. Freshman Giselle Leach grabbed six rebounds.

Coach Danny Graham Court was dedicated in a ceremony in between the two varsity games, honoring the longtime coach of the Pirates girls program.

Red Devil girls win opener

The Red Springs girls basketball team earned a 50-41 win over Douglas Byrd to open the season Friday at home.

Red Springs’ Nakira Hunt led all scorers with 23 points.

The Red Devils play Tuesday at Cape Fear.