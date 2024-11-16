ST. PAULS — The night started so well for St. Pauls. Theophilus Setzer made two long runs to the end zone within the game’s first 10 minutes, the Bulldogs had a two-touchdown lead and looked comfortable on the field in Friday’s first-round 2A state-playoff matchup.

Then it all came to a screeching — yet methodical — halt.

East Duplin scored on all four of its second-half drives, turning a halftime deficit into a 33-13 win over St. Pauls, ending the Bulldogs’ season earlier than anyone on the home side at G.S. Kinlaw Stadium would have hoped.

“Some of the stuff that haunted us at the beginning of the season came back to haunt us tonight,” St. Pauls coach Mike Setzer said. “We went stagnant late in the second quarter and then didn’t have anything in the third quarter; that was something we dealt with in the beginning of the season, and we hadn’t seen that in a while. Hats off to East Duplin; what a good, strong football team they are. Like I said in the paper (earlier this week), most teams will give up when we get up. We’re up 13-0, and they just kind of buckled down.”

While 25th-seeded East Duplin (6-5) prepares for a second-round matchup at No. 24 West Craven, the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (8-3) will be left to evaluate what changed after a hot start on a cold November night.

St. Pauls gained 120 yards of offense on its first two drives, which both resulted in touchdowns. The Bulldogs only netted 75 yards of offense the rest of the half and 137 the rest of the game.

East Duplin, meanwhile, ran for 334 yards against the Bulldogs; while the Panthers did have a few big plays, their offense largely was successful through gaining three to five yards per play. Shawn Davis ran for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries for the Panthers and Aaron Hall had 106 rushing yards on 20 attempts with one score.

“When you’re sitting fourth-and-4, and if you look at it, a lot of their first downs they got by inches,” Mike Setzer said. “They did exactly what they’re supposed to do, so they did a good job of making — the momentum swung their way and we couldn’t get it back.”

St. Pauls scored on the fifth play from scrimmage, a 31-yard run by Theophilus Setzer for a 7-0 lead less than 90 seconds into the game. East Duplin drove as far as the 8-yard line on its first drive, but settled for a field-goal attempt; after a bad snap, St. Pauls’ Aaron Graham recovered the ball, and while a would-be touchdown return was negated by penalty the Bulldogs took over at their own 30.

Five plays later, Theophilus Setzer was in the end zone again, this time on a 54-yard dash. The extra-point was blocked, but St. Pauls led 13-0 with 2:03 left in the first quarter.

But the Bulldogs never scored again.

“I think there were some things that happened to us offensively, that we wanted to probably, looking back at it, hindsight is 20/20, we were trying to do some things that we wanted to will, and we probably should’ve gotten away from a little quicker,” Mike Setzer said. “I thought they did a good job of keeping us doing some things that we didn’t want to do. In the end, I think we had some execution (mistakes), and then we had some turnovers right there at the end (of the half).”

East Duplin got on the scoreboard with a 31-yard Davis run to make it 13-7 with 9:52 left in the half. The next two Bulldogs drives ended with turnovers, with an interception by the Panthers’ Dwayne Davis followed by a lost fumble. While East Duplin didn’t score on either ensuing drive, Mike Setzer said the momentum was nonetheless important in the turnaround that was to come.

“Turnovers hurt us a lot, and I think the turnovers and momentum helped them, and they just had some big plays on fourth down that we couldn’t get them stopped,” Mike Setzer said. “Hats off to them, they’re a wing-T team and they’re going to want to eat the clock, and they did a good job of eating the clock.”

East Duplin began the second half with a 73-yard scoring drive that ate nearly six minutes of the third quarter, scoring on a 30-yard pass from Branson Norris to Zachary Ball; the score was tied at 13-13 after the extra-point was blocked. St. Pauls went three-and-out, punted, and Shawn Davis took the next play 54 yards to the end zone to give East Duplin a 20-13 lead with 4:33 left in the third.

“I think it was just a breakdown. I think that kid wanted it more on that play,” Mike Setzer said. “The biggest hurt I think was the fade route, because you don’t really expect that out of them but they did run it. But I think that run just kind of broke our back a little bit. We talk about bend don’t break, and that caused us to break a little bit.”

East Duplin converted two fourth downs to keep alive their next possession, a 16-play scoring drive that lasted over eight minutes and culminated with a 4-yard touchdown run by Hall. Another extra-point was blocked, but the Panthers had extended the lead to 26-13 with 5:20 to go.

St. Pauls fumbled back to East Duplin on the second play of its next drive, and while the Panthers only had 19 yards to travel to reach the end zone they were still able to burn more of the clock in a seven-play drive, scoring Shawn Davis’ third touchdown on a 3-yard run with 1:55 to go.

The Bulldogs’ best drive after the first quarter came on its final possession while down three scores, getting to inside the Panthers’ 20 before time expired.

Theophilus Setzer rushed for 121 yards on 11 attempts with the two touchdowns for St. Pauls, while also throwing for 62 yards. Jakhi Purcell caught three passes for 34 yards.

St. Pauls’ loss marks the third straight season that no Robeson County program has reached the second round of the state playoffs. It is the third-straight first-round loss for the Bulldogs.

The season comes to an end for St. Pauls after winning the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship, the program’s first conference title since 2021.

While Mike Setzer is disappointed to see all 12 seniors leaving the St. Pauls program — as part of what he called the most disciplined team he’s coached — this ending was particularly bittersweet for the coach as Theophilus Setzer, the youngest of his three sons, played his final high-school game.

“There’s some really good ones, and I hurt for all of them, but I’m really hurting to watch my son walk off,” Mike Setzer said. “I knew it was going to come to an end at some time, but I just praise God because I had a chance to coach all three of my sons, and who gets to say that. I’m proud of that, and hopefully I learned out of that situation and hopefully coaching my last son helps me help the next kid that comes in the program to be a little for forgiving and little more tougher when I need to be.”

